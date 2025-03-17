Mammoth Crush Wings

The Colorado Mammoth defeated the Philadelphia Wings 10-8 in a Saturday afternoon showdown.

The Wings struggled in the quarter 1 of the Saturday afternoon game. Connor Robinson and Thomas Vela both found the back of the net for Colorado before Mitch Jones and Brennan O’Neill put Philadelphia on the board. Colorado was not finished. Jalen Chaster scored again for Colorado as Philadelphia appeared to be stunned by the multitude of shots being taken.

Both goalies appeared solid in Quarter 2. However, Philadelphia’s offensive struggles continued throughout the first half. Colorado scored 1 by Will Malcom. The Mammoth blanked the Wings who failed to score in the quarter.

Philadelphia came out stronger than they did in the first half during quarter 3, when they outscored the Mammoth for the first time all game. They scored 5 to Colorado’s 3. Although Colorado quickly scored 2, the Wings went on a 5 goal run that started with Sam LeClare firing the team up. Joe Resetartis scored his first of 2 in the quarter. Phil Caputo scored his first of the night while O’Neill added his second of the night. For Colorado, Ryan Lee scored 2 and Ben McDonald added 1.

Philadelphia scored 1 (Resetarits) to Colorado’s 3 (Lee had 2 and Vela added 1) in quarter 4–and it was enough for the Mammoth to walk away with the victory—much to the disappointment of the fans. The afternoon did have some positives. Joe, who had a hat trick for Philadelphia, became the first player from the United States to reach 500 assists in the league. He also hit 700 loose ground ball recoveries recently. Mitch Jones continued his impressive offensive ways with 7 assists on the 8 goals Philly scored. Finally, Steve DelleMonache went 10-for-21 on faceoffs—helping where the Wings have been struggling this season.