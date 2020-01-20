NLL: Mammoth trounce Rush 12-6

The Colorado Mammoth took a convincing win from the Saskatchewan Rush Saturday night in Saskatoon, with a 12-6 final score. The win improves the Mammoth to 4-3 on the season while the Rush drop to 3-2.

Saskatchewan got off to a quick and encouraging start, sniping three goals in the first five minutes of the game. That’s when Colorado took the game over.

The Mammoth would score seven times in the next 25 minutes, with the Rush only able to respond with one of their own in that time period.

Colorado continued to pour on the offense in the second half, adding five more goals, versus just two for the Rush in the remainder of the game.

Saskatchewan outshot Colorado in the game, taking 60 shots on Dillon Ward, while the Mammoth were only able to get 47, but after that initial goal spree at the start of the game, the Rush couldn’t solve the Mammoth netminder, who took first star honours.

Eli McLaughlin (3 goals, 4 assists) and Ryan Lee (1G, 6A) paced the Mammoth attack with seven points each while Chris Wardle scored five times.

The Rush were led by Mark Matthews (1G, 2A) and Ben McIntosh (2G, 1A). This is the third time in five games this season that Saskatchewan’s normally potent offense has been held to fewer than 10 goals in a game.

Colorado’s next challenge will be at home against the Buffalo Bandits on Jan 25. The Rush get a bye next week before hosting this same Mammoth squad on Feb. 8