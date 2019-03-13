MLL Draft Recap: Alex Woodall goes first to Ohio Machine

The 2019 Major League Draft happened Saturday night with some big moves shaking things up.

The Towson University Tigers led the way with three of the top 20 picks including faceoff specialist Alex Woodall who was selected by the Ohio Machine. Zach Goodrich went third overall to the Boston Cannons and Brendan Sunday went 13th to the Atlanta Blaze.

The University of Maryland and Penn State followed close behind with two picks each. Most teams were interested in runners, with attack, midfield and defense pulling in 18 of the top 20 spots. One goalie and one faceoff specialist rounded out the top lot.

This draft class will be highly scrutinized, perhaps more so than ever with the addition of the PLL and the push to take players away from Major League Lacrosse. Luckily, this class will be able to showcase their skills quickly and draw fans who love the college field game. MLL immediately gets the boost of the youth movement.

The rookies, combined with star players like Shawn Evans, Colin Heacock and Lyle Thompson should keep the fans coming back for more. One huge plus of this league is that players can get more involved in the community. This league can also create more of a family experience where parents know the players and kids can fall in love with their favourite players as they fall in love with the game.

Top 20 – Team by Team Recap

Atlanta added Brendan Sunday on attack and Dylan Gaines on defense. Sunday did not play in 2017 due to an upper body injury, but appears to have healed, scoring 17 goals and 11 assists in five games so far this season.

Boston had picks at three, four, and 12. They added Zach Goodrich for defense at three and Austin Henningsen who set the record for faceoffs won as a freshman in 2016 for Maryland. Rounding out Boston’s selections was Cornell’s Clarke Petterson, who just scored eight goals vs Towson on the weekend. Petterson, whose uncle is the late Dave Huntley, was an Honourable Mention All Ivy in 2017.

The Charlotte Hounds had only one of the top 20 picks, choosing Ryan Conrad from UVA at number five.

Chesapeake kept it local. They selected Curtis Corley from Maryland and Greyson Torain who grew up in Maryland. They also added Pat Spencer, who some had projected to be the first overall pick, Spencer, of Loyola, may prove to be the flashiest guy to enter the league this year. It will be interesting to see if he shows up to Chesapeake because there are rumours he will stay in school another year to play basketball.

Dallas went with Chris Sabia to strengthen their defense. They also added Craig Chick who was a First Team All Patriot as a junior.

Denver added a little hometown action with the selection of Max Tuttle, from Castle Rock. Tuttle, who now suits up for Sacred Heart, was the 2015 Colorado 5A Player of the Year. Denver also selected two attackers in Daniel Bucarao and Chris Aslanian.

Florida selected goaltender Tim Troutner from High Point second overall. He was the only goalie selected in the top 20 picks. Sean Eccles, a midfielder from Albany, was selected as the 11th pick.

Ohio had the highest number of picks including the top one which they turned into Woodall. Joining him was Penn State’s Nick Spillane, Villanova’s TJ Comizio and Army’s Johnny Surdick.

Of Note

The New York Lizards did not make a pick until the third round when they selected Jack Tigh from Yale.

Team Canada defenseman Ryland Rees was drafted by the Cannons at the end of the third round. Rees plays LSM at Stonybrook. He also won a Minto Cup with the Coquitlam Adanacs of the BCJALL this past summer.

The Cannons also took Syracuse’s Tyson Bomberry 34th overall. Bomberry won three Minto Cups with the Six Nations Arrows (box) and three bronze medals in international field play with the Iroquois Nationals.

Tyson Gibson, son of New England Black Wolves assistant coach Daryl Gibson, was taken by Atlanta at 41.

Kyle Pless from Rutgers had the distinction of being chosen last in the draft at 63 by Denver.

1 Ohio Alex Woodall Towson 2 Florida Tim Troutner High Point 3 Boston Zach Goodrich Towson 4 Boston Austin Henningsen UMD 5 Charlotte Ryan Conrad UVA 6 Denver Max Tuttle Sacred Heart 7 Chesapeake Pat Spencer Loyola 8 Dallas Chris Sabia Penn State 9 Denver Daniel Bucaro Georgetown 10 Ohio Nick Spillaine Penn State 11 Florida Sean Eccles Albany 12 Boston Clarke Petterson Cornell 13 Atlanta Brendon Sunday Towson 14 Atlanta Dylan Gaines Denver 15 Ohio TJ Comizio Villanova 16 Chesapeake Greyson Torain Navy 17 Dallas Craig Chick Lehigh 18 Denver Chris Aslanian Hobart 19 Ohio Johnny Surdick Army 20 Chesapeake Curtis Corley Maryland 21 Boston Nick DeCaprio Michigan 22 Dallas Isaac Paparo Umass 23 Charlotte Matt Neufeldt Denver 24 New York Jack Tigh Yale 25 Chesapeake Noah Richard Marquette 26 Atlanta Colton Jackson Denver 27 Boston Ryland Rees Stonybrook 28 Ohio Chris Young High Point 29 Florida Tyler Dunn Upenn 30 Boston Brent Noseworthy Michigan 31 Dallas Teddy Hatfield Richmond 32 Charlotte Austin Fusco Syracuse 33 New York John Daniggelis Yale 34 Boston Tyson Bomberry Syracuse 35 Dallas Jack Jasinski Ohio 36 Denver Brandon Jones Air Foce 37 Ohio Matt Borges Ohio 38 Florida Joseph Sessa Yale 39 Atlanta Brett Craig Seton Hill 40 Florida Andrew Kew Tampa 41 Atlanta Tyson Gibson Robert Morris 42 New York Connor Farrell LIU Post 43 Chesapeake Austin French Denver 44 Dallas Joe Saggese Sacred Heart 45 Denver Kyle Marr Hopkins 46 Ohio Sam Cleveland Colgate 47 Florida Eric Applegate Jacksonville 48 Dallas Lucas Wittenberg Georgetown 49 Atlanta Eddie Bouhall Lehigh 50 Charlotte Brendan Gleason Notre Dame 51 New York Dan Dolan UMD 52 Chesapeake Warren Jeffrey Vermont 53 Dallas Fleet Wallace Cornell 54 Denver Jack Rowlett UNC 55 Boston James Burr Boston University 56 Florida Reed Malas Bucknell 57 New York Decker Curran Michigan 58 Atlanta Jake McCulloch Cornell 59 Ohio Alex Heger Robert Morris 60 New York Brendan Kearns Providence 61 Chesapeake John Prendergast Duke 62 Dallas Landon Kramer Sacred Heart 63 Denver Kyle Pless Rutgers

— with files from Anna Taylor