MLL: Lightning display can’t stop Outlaws in 12-11 win over Lizards

Tuesday night the Denver Outlaws (3-0) defeated a tough New York Lizards (0-3) team 12-11. Despite New York’s record, this was the toughest battle so far for the Outlaws during this season.

The game started with a very quick pace and the offense was on fire for both teams with eight different goals scorers in the first quarter, the final goal scored by the Lizards Nicky Galasso just as the quarter ended to tie the game 4-4.

The second quarter was the most defensive we’ve seen all week. Both teams playing very stingy, goalies coming up huge. It wouldn’t be until 2:12 remaining that Decker Curran would find the back of the net for the Lizards. Connor O’Hara would get his second of the night with under a minute to go and the Lizards would hold a 6-4 halftime lead.

As the third quarter started so did the threat of possible inclement weather. Officials announced part way there would be no TV time outs so they could get the game done more quickly. After Daniel Bucaro and Dylan Molloy swapped goals, Ryan Lee decided to take over.

Lee would score four consecutive goals to give the Outlaws a 9-7 lead. Brian Kormondy would score the final goal with five seconds left in the quarter to increase the lead to 10-7. Then the rain came, along with enough lightning to delay the final quarter for an hour and 27 minutes, marking the second night in a row a game was delayed for inclement weather.

Once the game resumed, both teams alternated goals for four minutes. Denver held a three-goal lead with 8:51 left in regulation.

Sean O’Brien and Dylan Molloy would score 40 seconds apart for the Lizards to bring them within a goal at 12-11 with 6:13 to go.

Outlaws goalie Nick Washuta, who came in for the second half, was phenomenal in the final minutes closing the door on the Lizards’ offense. The same can be said for Lizards’ goalie Austin Kaut, who kept his team close when needed, stopping John Grant Jr. a couple of times in close during the game.

Ryan Lee led the Outlaws offense with five goals while Daniel Bucaro had another hat trick.

For the Lizards, Connor O’Hara had a hat trick while Dylan Molloy and Decker Curran each scored a pair.