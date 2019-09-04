MLL: Outlaws win big over Boston

In a game with playoff placement implications, the Denver Outlaws more than doubled up on the Boston Cannons with a huge 22-9 win. The Outlaws, coming off a 16-13 win over New York, got almost their entire lineup back from injury; however, Zach Runberg was out with an injury for the game Saturday. The Outlaws switched scenery for this game from Mile High Stadium to Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium, home of the DU Pioneers.

With Runberg out, the Outlaws saw rookie midfielder Jay Drapeau make his debut. The Loyola grad had eight shots on goal and three ground balls.

The 22 goals was a season high for the Outlaws, led by Ryan Lee who scored a career-high eight points (5G/3A).

“We had a few guys injured a few games ago, so to have guys that we rely on back in the line up is huge for us,” said Lee. “And for our D to keep them under ten is huge for us.”

He continued to speak on playing at Barton Stadium, saying that “it’s a great atmosphere, first time I’ve played here. Mile High is great but it feels so empty sometimes being such a big place. When you come here the stands look packed, and the atmosphere is amazing.”

Brendan Kavnagh scored four points for the Outlaws (3G/1A). Mikie Schlosser had himself quite a game as well, scoring one goal and one two-point goal. Schlosser had a huge hit in the game as well, lowering the shoulder on Rees with a beautiful legal check. Zach Currier added four points in the game (3G/1A). Jack Jasinski totalled four points in the game (1G/1 2ptG/1A). Andrew Newbold would add a two-point goal of his own as well.

The Outlaws are looking to carry this momentum into their final three games of the regular season, starting with their game in New York on Saturday, September 7.