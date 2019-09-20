MLL Week 15: Playoff teams set

Last week’s Major League Lacrosse action saw the playoff field set. Chesapeake, Denver, Boston and Atlanta all secured their berths with two weeks left in the regular season, leaving Dallas and New York on the outside looking in.

This past weekend saw the top two teams in the Bayhawks and Outlaws face off in the Mile-High City at Peter Barton Stadium. Chesapeake jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Outlaws scored four goals of their own to narrow the score to 8-4 at the half. Denver managed to hold Chesapeake scoreless while scoring five goals and took the lead 9-8 at the end of the third. Chesapeake managed to hold Denver to one goal in the fourth while scoring three of their own to secure the 11-10 win. Lyle Thompson led Chesapeake with six points (2G/4A) as teammate Steele Stanwick won offensive player of the week honors with his four-point performance (3G/1A). Chris Aslanian led Denver with five points (2G/3A). Chesapeake and Denver meet again this weekend to finish the regular season.

In the final game of the weekend, Boston doused Atlanta and looked very much like the team that started the season. In what started as a close game, Boston and Atlanta battled in the first quarter with the Cannons holding a slim 4-3 lead. Boston began pulling away from Atlanta in the second quarter as they took a 10-5 lead at halftime. Boston fired on all cylinders in the third while Atlanta fizzled as the Cannons extended their lead to 16-5. Despite outscoring Boston 4-3 in the final quarter, Atlanta failed to narrow Boston’s lead. Ryland Rees lead the Cannons with five points (2G, 1 two-point goal, 1A) on his way to earning rookie of the week honors. In addition to Rees’ heroics his teammate Nick Marrocco won defensive player of the week honors with a 13 save performance. Bryan Cole lead the Blaze with four points (3G/1A). Boston hosts Dallas in the final week of the regular season while Atlanta travels to New York.

New York and Dallas look to rebuild for next season after this weekend while Chesapeake, Denver, Boston and Atlanta continue their dream to win a championship. Playoff seeding will be determined this weekend with three teams currently tied for first place.