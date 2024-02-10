NCAA: 2024 Season Preview

The 2024 NCAA season is upon us!
Teams have been preparing since fall ball in August to hit the ground running once the second semester rolled around. Questions loom if anyone can compete with the ACC defending champion Notre Dame and finalist Duke Blue Devils… and we all know what Virginia can do.
The Big Ten wasn’t quite the one trick pony in the years past of Maryland’s dominance, but Penn State and Pete Milliman’s reshaped Johns Hopkins squad are certainly trying to get back to their glory days. Michigan, Maryland, Hopkins and Penn State all start the season inside the preseason top 10, with Rutgers coming in at 14.
Speaking of back to its glory, there’s a team in upstate New York that dominated for decades that would like to get back into that conversation. The Syracuse Orange have put a lot of pieces together and look to turn heads this spring.
The Ivy League looks to make noise after really beating up on each other last year. Princeton, Yale, Cornell and Penn all find themselves in the preseason top 20. With this much loaded talent, each week will feature great matchups, let’s look at the games of the week for this upcoming season.
Week 1
2/10/24 Michigan @ Virginia
Honorable Mention Johns Hopkins @ Georgetown
Week 2
2/17/24 Maryland @ Syracuse
Honorable Mention Army @ Rutgers
Week 3
2/24/24 Cornell @ Denver
Honorable Mention Princeton @ Maryland
Week 4
3/2/24 Michigan @ Delaware
Honorable Mention Yale @ Penn State
Week 5
3/9/24 Cornell @ Penn State
Honorable Mention Notre Dame @ Ohio State
Week 6 – a loaded weekend of matchups
3/16/24 Virginia @ Maryland
Honorable Mention Delaware @ Syracuse
Week 7
3/23/24 Yale @ Cornell
Honorable Mention Maryland @ Michigan
Week 8
3/30/24 Syracuse @ Notre Dame
Honorable Mention Army @ North Carolina
Week 9
4/6/24 Penn @ Yale
Honorable Mention North Carolina @ Virginia
Week 10
4/13/24 Virginia @ Duke
Honorable Mention Navy @ Army
Week 11
4/20/24 Maryland @ Johns Hopkins
Virginia @ Syracuse
Honorable Mention Penn State @ Rutgers
Week 12
4/27/24 Notre Dame @ Virginia
Honorable Mention Duke @ North Carolina