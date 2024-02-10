NCAA: 2024 Season Preview

The 2024 NCAA season is upon us!

Teams have been preparing since fall ball in August to hit the ground running once the second semester rolled around. Questions loom if anyone can compete with the ACC defending champion Notre Dame and finalist Duke Blue Devils… and we all know what Virginia can do.

The Big Ten wasn’t quite the one trick pony in the years past of Maryland’s dominance, but Penn State and Pete Milliman’s reshaped Johns Hopkins squad are certainly trying to get back to their glory days. Michigan, Maryland, Hopkins and Penn State all start the season inside the preseason top 10, with Rutgers coming in at 14.

Speaking of back to its glory, there’s a team in upstate New York that dominated for decades that would like to get back into that conversation. The Syracuse Orange have put a lot of pieces together and look to turn heads this spring.

The Ivy League looks to make noise after really beating up on each other last year. Princeton, Yale, Cornell and Penn all find themselves in the preseason top 20. With this much loaded talent, each week will feature great matchups, let’s look at the games of the week for this upcoming season.

Week 1

2/10/24 Michigan @ Virginia

Honorable Mention Johns Hopkins @ Georgetown

Week 2

2/17/24 Maryland @ Syracuse

Honorable Mention Army @ Rutgers

Week 3

2/24/24 Cornell @ Denver

Honorable Mention Princeton @ Maryland

Week 4

3/2/24 Michigan @ Delaware

Honorable Mention Yale @ Penn State

Week 5

3/9/24 Cornell @ Penn State

Honorable Mention Notre Dame @ Ohio State

Week 6 – a loaded weekend of matchups

3/16/24 Virginia @ Maryland

Honorable Mention Delaware @ Syracuse

Week 7

3/23/24 Yale @ Cornell

Honorable Mention Maryland @ Michigan

Week 8

3/30/24 Syracuse @ Notre Dame

Honorable Mention Army @ North Carolina

Week 9

4/6/24 Penn @ Yale

Honorable Mention North Carolina @ Virginia

Week 10

4/13/24 Virginia @ Duke

Honorable Mention Navy @ Army

Week 11

4/20/24 Maryland @ Johns Hopkins

Virginia @ Syracuse

Honorable Mention Penn State @ Rutgers

Week 12

4/27/24 Notre Dame @ Virginia

Honorable Mention Duke @ North Carolina