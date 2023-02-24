NCAA: College lacrosse invades Southwest Florida this weekend

“The Southwest Florida Shootout is back and will be bigger and better than last February’s Shootout,” said event director Tom Rotanz. “The lacrosse fans of Southwest Florida are in for a real treat seeing the best lacrosse players in the country playing in Naples.”

Four powerhouse programs will travel to the beautiful Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples, Florida and compete in the second annual Southwest Florida Lacrosse Shootout on Saturday, February 25. Michigan takes on Marquette in the first game at 3 p.m., with Ohio State facing Virginia at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at SouthwestFloridaShootout.com.

Tickets are flying off the shelf.

“Last year, the Monday prior to the game, we had just over 800 tickets sold and sold another 1,200 at the gate totalling about 2,000 tickets. This year, we had over 3,000 tickets sold just days before this Saturday,” Rotanz said on a phone call Thursday morning. “We have tents at one end of the stadium for each University, allowing parents and families to gather. We will have food and beer trucks and that end of the field as well, and a stage that will have a rock band playing live music for the two hours in between games. We’re really excited for the festivities to get underway.”

Defending SWFL Shootout champion Ohio State is signed on for a home-and-home series vs. Virginia at the PCSC guaranteeing both teams another February trip to the Palm Tree State. Michigan has sold the most tickets of the four programs, showing their willingness to migrate south for the shootout. One ticket gains entry to both games.

Michigan, Marquette, Ohio State and Virginia will practice from 6-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 and then host a free youth clinic from 7:30-8 p.m. Participants can watch and learn from top players and coaching staffs in the country. For more information and ticketing details, visit SouthwestFloridaShootout.com.