NCAA: DII bracket revealed, LeMoyne and Rollins earn top seeds

The NCAA Division II Men’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the teams that will compete for the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Lacrosse Championship, with first round action kicking off on Wednesday, May 10.

The Division II tournament includes 12 teams including six teams from each of the two regions (North and South).

Aside from the championship game, which will be held in Philadelphia this Memorial Day weekend, all games will be played on the campus of one of the competing teams. Four teams have byes through the first round.

The first round sites and team matchups are as follows (home teams are bolded):

North Region:

(1) Le Moyne (16-0) – Bye

(2) Mercyhurst (14-2) – Bye

(4) Bentley (10-5) vs. (5) Adelphi (15-3)

(3) Mercy (14-3) vs. (6) St. Anselm (9-4)

South Region:

(1) Rollins (15-1) – Bye

(2) Limestone (15-4) – Bye

(4) Tampa (13-3) vs. (5) Lenoir-Rhyne (14-3)

(3) Wingate (12-2) vs. (6) UIndy (11-3)

The Championship game will be at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, and broadcast live on NCAA.com.