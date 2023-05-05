NCAA: Limestone captures 2023 SAC championship

Limestone Lacrosse has long been a storied program among the NCAA’s Division II, and the five-time National Champion Saints of Gaffney, South Carolina are back to their old ways, winning their first SAC tournament title since moving into the conference three years ago.

Limestone entered the tourney as the fifth seed, then traveled to Anderson, SC with a matchup against the Trojans, who they lost to earlier this year in overtime 15-14. The Saints avenged that loss winning 20-10.

The Wingate Bulldogs awaited the winner at the Sportsplex in Matthews, NC, host of this year’s tournament and another team that got the better of the Saints during their early March matchup as the Bulldogs prevailed 19-14. The Saints swarmed Wingate on this occasion knocking off the number two team in the country 22-15.

The revenge tour continued as Lenoir-Rhyne beat Newberry to go for their third consecutive SAC championship. The Saints found themselves down 6-5 at halftime and used a 9-2 second half of pure domination to win the conference tournament 14-8.

Jason Thomfohrde fuelled the Saints’ run, scoring five goals and dishing one assist against Wingate and tallying three goals and two assists to go along with six ground balls and three caused turnovers in the championship game. Thomfohrde seemed to do it all for the Saints, who really were on the outside looking in before the tournament started.

The South gets six teams into the dance and Limestone sits at the seven slot. This streak of wins could only propel them into the post season tournament. The Saints are soaring at the right time as the Memorial Day weekend championship looms.

They next play Belmont Abbey on May 5 at 8 p.m.