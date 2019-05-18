NCAA: First round win for Penn over Army

The University of Pennsylvania defeated Army 13-8 on Saturday, May 11 at Franklin Field to move on in the NCAA playoffs. Penn next takes on Yale in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Nate Jones and Sean O’Brien led Army in scoring. Jones had a hat trick while O’Brien scored two goals and contributed five assists. However, the lack of offensive threats combined with AJ Barretto only making six saves allowed Penn to walk away with the win.

Penn saw multiple men contribute significant goals. Simon Mathias scored four times and contributed one assist. Hat tricks were also added by Adam Goldner and Alex Roesner.

Kyle Gallagher once again proved that he can handle the pressure at the faceoff position, winning 22 of 25, and continues to prove his worth to this team. He also scooped up 21 loose balls, while Army only had 27 loose balls total. Army attempted to use several players to figure out Gallagher’s technique and get their offense started, but no one succeeded.

Also noteworthy was freshman star Sam Handley, who contributed a goal and an assist. He will need to find the back of the net more often if Penn, Ivy League champions, plan on knocking out the defending NCAA champion Yale Bulldogs.

Photos by Laura Kupsey. More here.

