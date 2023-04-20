NCAA: Virginia’s kryptonite continues streak, Duke wins again

Sure, Lars Tiffany has two National Championships since taking over for Dom Starsia in Charlottesville. Sure, the ‘Hoos have won three National Championships since 2011. And sure, they are considered one of the top teams this year, and almost every year. But three things guaranteed in life include, death, taxes and Duke beating Virginia in the regular season.

This weekend was no different as Duke beat the Cavs yet again on Saturday, 15-14.

With the win, the Blue Devils extend their win streak over UVA in regular season games to 18 consecutive victories, a streak that began in 2008. Duke also beat UVA 16-14 just a couple of weeks ago.

Duke came out firing, early and often, grabbing a 6-2 lead after the first 15 minutes. Sophomore Andrew McAdorey led the Blue Devils with three goals and one assist, with his high school teammate Brennan O’Neil netting two goals and one assist. O’Neil runs his goal streak to 22 consecutive games.

Duke had nine different goal scorers and took a 10-4 lead into the halftime break.

Despite the Cavaliers making a run in the early third quarter, drawing the lead to 10-7 before a Danowski time out, Duke was able to regather their composure and the Blue Devils responded with two goals in 11 seconds.

The story of the game was Duke face-off specialist Jake Naso winning 21 of 32 faceoffs and scooping up nine ground balls. Petey Lasalla had no answer for the junior, and every time UVA tried to gain momentum Naso was there at the X to take it right back.

Payton Cormier led the way again for Virginia with four goals. Connor Shellenberger added a goal and two assists. Virginia net minder Matthew Nunes recorded a career best 17 saves in the loss.

Duke led by as much as five in the fourth quarter as Virginia made a final push. The last few minutes were all Cavs as they scored four goals in the last 4:34, but when the scoreboard clock read all zeros it was Duke who prevailed.

The Cavaliers return to Klöckner Stadium on Saturday, April 22nd to host Syracuse. Opening faceoff is set for 2 p.m. on ESPNU. Duke gets a week off from action before returning home to host Syracuse in the regular season home finale. Faceoff is set for April 29 at 12 p.m. The southern swing for Syracuse will certainly have postseason implications for them.