NLL: A Mammoth Perspective

Colorado Mammoth assistant coach Andrew McBride spoke with us to reflect on Saturday’s close 12-10 win against the Philadelphia Wings, which was only the second win of the season for Colorado. It’s been a tough season for Colorado who finished 11-7 last season and, as a team, is not used to this sort of struggle. The Mammoth still have some big name players despite losing players like Stephen Keogh, Bryce Sweeting, Zack Greer and Cam Holding. Most of their roster from last season is intact, yet they are facing an uphill climb in the standings. Fortunately for Colorado, Dillon Ward continues to remind the world why he is one of the best goalies who has ever played. Tonight, though McBride is a man of few words, at least one of those coaches was grateful he was on their side.

THB: Can you talk about the close game tonight?

AM: Any time you play in the National Lacrosse League, it is going to be tight. Tonight was one of those games.

THB: What was the difference in the fourth?

AM: It was just one of those things. Fortunately, for us, tonight we came out on top.

THB: How hard it is to play in Philadelphia?

AM: It would have been hard to get a loss here, in Philadelphia. That team, [Philadelphia] they didn’t quit. They played us hard until the end – just like we expected.

THB: What was the difference?

AM: Fortunately, we were able to come out on the other side of this tonight. We’ll take it. It felt good.

THB: Talk about Dillon Ward’s game that seemed to get stronger in the fourth.

CMC: He’s great.