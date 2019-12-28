NLL: Black Wolves too strong for Riptide

The early season woes continued for the expansion New York Riptide on Friday night, as they fell 21-11 to the New England Black Wolves at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Riptide are 0-3 to start their first season, while the Black Wolves improve to 3-0.

Things looked very bad to begin the game for New York. After scoring the game’s first two goals, the Riptide collapsed, allowing 11 straight goals. Alex Buque was pulled after seven; Gowah Abrams let in the first shot he faced. He gave up five before Buque finished the game.

New York managed to put together a three-goal run late in the second quarter before Stephan Leblanc softly redirected Callum Crawford’s cross-crease pass for the Black Wolves’ 12th goal. New York finished off the period with two more but trailed 12-7 at the half.

New York continued to put together some momentum bursts; they closed the gap to 13-10 early in the third. Andrew Suitor’s fast break goal was the highlight of that run. New England countered with three of their own to go back up by six.

Callum Crawford capped his 14-point night with back-to-back goals in the fourth as New England outscored New York 5-0.

Joe Resetarits joined the 400-point club after a six-point game. His best was a jump goal with an impressive airtime in the third quarter. Andrew Kew scored three goals and added six assists for a productive home debut. Reilly O’Connor scored a sock trick and a pair of assists.

Ethan Woods saw his very first NLL action, replacing Jamieson in goal with four minutes to play. He made two saves.

The Black Wolves now have a long break. They’re not back in action until January 18 when they host the Philadelphia Wings.

New York had strong offensive games from Gale Thorpe (3G/2A), Tyler Digby (2G/2A), Dan Lomas (2G/1A) and Tyson Gibson (1G/4A). They have no time off with their home opener set for Saturday night against the Saskatchewan Rush.