NLL: Black Wolves turn tables on Wings

The Philadelphia Wings (2-8) were looking for their first two game winning streak of the season, but the New England Black Wolves (5-4) had other plans as they drubbed the Wings 17-11 in the back end of a home-and-home matchup Sunday.

This game picked up right where the teams left off Saturday night with some hard hitting and it took just 15 seconds for both teams to have two men in the box each for roughing minors.

Philadelphia was first to strike with a power play goal by Blaze Riorden, followed two minutes later by Jordan Hall scoring his own power play goal and the Wings were off and running. But before they knew what happened the Black Wolves would go on their own three-goal run including a shorthanded beauty by captain Brett Manney. Manney would take a behind-the-back rocket pass from David Brock and beat Doug Buchan to tie the game at two.

“When [Brock] hit me with that pass, I was like ‘I better finish this,'” Manney said on scoring his first of the year.

That seemed to give them all the momentum New England needed. After Hall scored his second of the game to start the second quarter, New England scored five of the next six to take an 8-4 lead into the half.

The New England defense played stingy after the first couple minutes of the game and fed off the roar of the crowd as it seemed there were more than just five players on the floor.

Philadelphia would draw within two at 10-8, but New England scored a knockout punch with a five-goal run with the final three of those coming in the first 2:10 of the final quarter.

During the game it seemed at times the Wings where standing around like zombies. It was really noticeable after New England took a 15-8 lead.

“Our attention to detail wasn’t very good tonight,” Wing’s head coach Paul Day said. “I would have liked our guys to be little more ramped up today. Some guys were like zombies and maybe they’ve never we bused all night and got to bed at 3 a.m. and had to play the next day. I would have liked our guys to have a little more energy.”

Buchan, who picked up his first win the night before, got the start again but was pulled after the Black Wolves scored three straight early in the second. Davide DiRuscio finished the game stopping 24 of 34 shots faced. Doug Jamieson went the distance for the Black Wolves stopping 43 of 54 shots faced.

Callum Crawford (5G/7A), Stephan LeBlanc (4G/3A) and Tyler Digby (2G/6A) led the Black Wolves.

Matt Rambo (2G/4A), Blaze Riorden, Kevin Crowley, Jordan Hall and Kiel Matisz all had two goals each for the Wings, while Josh Currier had one goal and five assists.

Philadelphia now has two weeks off to rest after a busy first half of the season. They aren’t back in action until Friday March 8th when they return home to face the Buffalo Bandits. New England is back in the Wolf Den Sunday at 1 p.m. as they host the Toronto Rock.

