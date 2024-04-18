NLL: Colorado drops both games of back-to-back, eliminated from playoff contention  

The Colorado Mammoth needed the closest thing to a miracle if they wanted to get back to the playoffs. A back-to-back didn’t help, but if there is a team gritty enough to make some noise, it’s the Mammoth. The first of the two games was in front of their home crowd against the Philadelphia Wings on Friday night. Philadelphia had already been eliminated from playoff contention, but the role of spoiler was certainly still in the mix. Spoil is what the Wings did, as they blanked Colorado in the first, en route to a 16-12 win at the Loud House. To those calling for Paul Day’s job, rewatch this game and maybe rethink your decision.

As we said, Philadelphia held Colorado scoreless in the first quarter, which is a massive accomplishment considering their offensive mojo as of late, as well as playing in a tough barn. Scorers for Philadelphia in the first were Joe Resetarits, Ben McIntosh twice, Mitch Jones, and Holden Cattoni. Five-zip after one.

The ever resilient Mammoth came roaring back to begin the second, with three-straight. Scorers were Zed Williams twice and Tyler Garrison. The Wings tallied the last two goals of the quarter, one from Resetarits and the other from Jones, putting them up 7-3 at the break.

The goaltender situation was one to watch, as Dillon Ward left after the fourth goal in the first quarter and never returned. The interesting part was he came back to the bench in a suit, so hopefully everything is alright there. The combination of Ward and Tyler Carlson stopped 15 of 22 in the half. Zach Higgins was sparkling on the other side, stopping 21 of 24.

“We’re just playing loose,” said McIntosh at the half. “It’s been a bit of a stressful year for us, so it’s a little bit fun playing loose, playing hard. We have to keep going, we had a long lull there without any goals, we have to make sure we stop their runs.”

Colorado came out of the half and scored the first two goals of the third quarter, one from Williams and the other from Thomas Vela, the first of his career. Right when Colorado thought they shifted the momentum, here came the Wings. Philly answered back with three-straight, specifically, Sam LeClair, Resetarits, and Jones. Jalen Chaster and Connor Kelly had the response for the Mammoth, but LeClair added his second. Kelly buried a power play marker in the final seconds, and the score was 11-8 after three.

Kelly started the fourth the way he ended the third with his third, and the comeback felt like it could be on. Nope. Philadelphia stopped that in its tracks to the tune of four-straight in the span of 5:03. Scorers in that run were McIntosh twice, Ryan Wagner, and Jones. Jordan Gilles and Chad Tutton traded goals, and Eli McLaughlin buried two-straight, but that’d be it in this one. Your final from Ball Arena, 16-12 Wings.

Players of the game for Colorado were Kelly (3+1), Williams (three goals), and McLaughlin (2+4). Carlson had his shining moments in relief, stopping 31 of 43 in total. For Philadelphia, Jones (4+4), McIntosh (4+3), and Resetarits (3+4) led the way. Higgins continued his outstanding play in the second half, stopping 39 of 51 in total. Big congrats to Higgins as he eclipsed the 4,000 save mark after this game.

“We’ve been through a lot this year,” said Jones. “Wins are hard to come by in this league. It was just another opportunity to come out here with our teammates and earn a win. Pauly is a guy who believes in all of us, brought us all in, and he’s a big reason why we’re still playing and putting the effort in.”

Philadelphia (6-11) has one game left, and can continue to play spoiler. They hit the road and clash with Rochester (6-10) this Sunday at 3 p.m.

The second game of the back-to-back for Colorado was against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs. It was Marvel night in Vegas, and the Desert Dogs channeled their inner superhero, as they scored five of the games last six goals, en route to a 12-11 victory. Not a good weekend for Colorado.

It took a bit to get the scoring started, but Brett Craig finally lit the lamp for the Mammoth. Las Vegas answered back with three-straight, specifically, Jack Hannah twice and Charlie Bertrand. Connor Kelly scored his first of what felt like a million to close out the first. 3-2 Dogs after one.

After a lull to begin the game, the second quarter was a full-blown track meet. Colorado buried the first three goals, one from Tyson Gibson and two more from Kelly. Every time the Mammoth went on a run, Las Vegas had the answer. Tor Reinholdt and Dylan Watson got their first, but Gibson answered again. Cue two more from Las Vegas, specifically, Casey Jackson and Thomas Vaeson. Tyler Garrison closed out the frame with his first, and it was 7-7 going into the half.

Another three-goal run for the Mammoth kicked off the third, one each from Gibson, Kelly, and Jon Phillips. Once again, here came Las Vegas with two more to hang around. Those two were scored by Bertrand and Hannah. 10-9 Mammoth after three.

As we said, Las Vegas scored five of the last six. The other three of those five were scored by Rob Hellyer, Hannah, and Jackson. Kelly tallied his fifth to close this one out and break the 20:28 scoring drought for the Mammoth. Your final from Vegas, 12-11 Desert Dogs.

Players of the game for Colorado were Kelly (5+1), Gibson (3+4), and Phillips (1+1). The combination of Tyler Carlson and Nate Faccin, in his first NLL appearance, stopped 45 of 57 for the game. For Las Vegas, Hannah (4+1), Jackson (2+5), and Bertrand (2+3) led the way. Lanson Kells was stout all game, stopping 48 of 59.

“These people showed up every game since our start,” said Hannah. “At this point in the season, it comes down to playing for these people.”

Both teams are playing for moral victories at this point, with a splash of possible spoiler. Colorado (5-12) hits the road for their finale, taking on Halifax (9-8) this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Las Vegas (5-12) stays in their home barn and welcomes Buffalo (10-7) this Saturday at 10 p.m.