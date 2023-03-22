NLL: Georgia buzzes out of Philly with a W on Bark in the Bowl day

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Georgia Swarm buzzed into Philadelphia on Saturday morning and ended up with the 13-12 win. Bark in the Bowl (a special day where fans are encouraged to bring their puppers) became a dog fight, with the scrappiest team getting the bone (win). It was the seventh consecutive time these two teams have played to a one-goal finish.



Things were off to a slow start before Joe Resetarits found the back of the net. Lyle Thompson quickly answered back. Shortly thereafter, Zach Miller found the back of the net. Blaze Riorden answered, ending the quarter 2-2.

The second quarter saw both teams trading goals. Then the Philadelphia offense came to life, scoring 3 straight before Andrew Kew scored for Georgia. The Wings took a 6-4 lead into the locker room.

But then, the third-quarter curse came back.

Philadelphia consistently struggles with quarter three, and this afternoon was no different. Georgia went on two different runs during the third, with Lyle Thompson and Andrew Lew each netting a pair. Georgia outscored the Wings 6-2 and led 12-6.



Joe Resetarits talked about the third quarter and how this was a “must-win” game that Philadelphia lost.

“This is a tough one. This was one we needed to win. We played a hell of a team over there. We knew this was going to be a dog fight, and we need to clean up the third period. It’s kind of been what is going on all year. We don’t finish the game. Our third periods have been soft and they took it to us in the third.”

The Wings tried to come back in the fourth, outscoring Georgia 4-3 but it was too late. Philadelphia will need to regroup quickly as they take on a solid Rochester team Sunday afternoon.

