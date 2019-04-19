NLL: Knighthawks look to extend win streak against Warriors

The Rochester Knighthawks are back at Blue Cross Arena this weekend to face off against the Vancouver Warriors, a team who they are currently tied with. They have identical 5-11 records, though only the Warriors are still chasing a playoff spot. Both teams have underperformed this season and will need to re-strategize over the offseason in order to improve.

Rochester proved themselves this past weekend against the Mammoth with a fresh and young roster taking an overtime win. Now on a three-game winning streak, their potential is starting to show and with the momentum they gained from that contest, I would expect to see another hungry group of young players on Saturday who are looking to solidify their spot in the NLL, including Warren Hill who started and won the last three games.

Vancouver is coming off a dominant win over the Philadelphia Wings – the team closest to both the Warriors and Knighthawks in the standings. The Warriors put up 19 goals in what was their biggest offensive output of the season, so they’re flying high. Keegan Bal led the onslaught with 14 points.

This is a must-win game for the Warriors if they want to catch the Mammoth for fourt in the West, but the Knighthawks appear more confident and comfortable after their latest win. If their offence continues to click and their defence remains active and durable, expect the Knighthawks to extend their winning streak.