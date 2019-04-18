NLL: Mammoth will face Staats-less Seals’ squad this weekend

The Mammoth move into this weekend to face the Western Division’s second place team in the San Diego Seals on Friday night. Though the Seals are a new team in the league, their performance this season indicates their growing pains were minimal. Indeed, most of their players would tell you they haven’t ever thought of themselves as an expansion franchise. A high-performance offence matched with a formidable defence has helped this new squad move quickly through the standings.

If the Mammoth can maintain the momentum they gained in their contest against the Knighthawks, they will undoubtedly increase their chance of success. They will need all guns blazing if they are able to contend with the Seals’ offence and goaltender Frank Scigliano. The veteran core of the Mammoth is an asset, tailoring their team’s style of play to gain a competitive edge over opponents. Additionally, with Austin Staats’ injury putting him out for the remainder of the season, the Mammoth defence will have a significant advantage over the Seals. Staats tore his ACL, which sadly has plagued him now for an extended period of his young career. The Seals will have to do some serious thinking in order to replace their high-scoring asset.

Expect a fast-paced game with plenty of outside shooting from the Seals’ offence. Mammoth defenders will need to get out to shooters early and force poor passes or pressure down to supports. The Mammoth offence will need to push the pace early and keep the ball moving quickly if they want to contend with the young defensive core.

Dillon Ward will need to have another big game and find a ways to shut down shooting threats like ‘Dangerous’ Dan Dawson.