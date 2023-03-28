NLL: Priolo scores winner as Bandits win low-scoring battle of the conferences 

Week 17 action was live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California on Saturday night. It was first in the West versus first in the East, as the Buffalo Bandits came into the 619 looking to show they were the better number one team in their respective conference. San Diego, just coming off a win Friday night in Fort Worth, had something to say about it. I say quite frequently to “hold on tight” or “what a game,” but for real, this was an instant classic.

There were only 13 total goals scored between the two clubs, and more importantly, it was a defensive and goaltending masterpiece. Oh, and overtime had to settle it. We’re not mad about it. Buffalo walked out of San Diego with a 7-6 victory in an absolute nailbiter. Two of the most high-powered offenses in the league, let’s do it.

The first quarter was a feeling out process and the goaltending masterpiece got going right away. The Bandits and Matt Vinc pitched a shutout as they scored the only goal of the quarter courtesy of Josh Byrne on the power play. Just 15 seconds into the man advantage, Byrnzy found himself with the ball and fired a bouncer that beat Frank Scigliano. That goal was at the 10:07 mark. The rest of the way was as physical and gritty as it gets. Oh, and Matt Vinc was, yep, Matt Vinc. 1-0 Buffalo after one.

San Diego came out in the second and pitched a shutout of their own. Scigliano stood on his head and the Seals rattled off three goals in the quarter. The first was by Superman himself, Curtis Dickson, on the power play. The second was by Austin Staats. Staats powered through a Buffalo defender and fired a shot past Vinc. The third and final Seals’ goal was a first. Jacob Dunbar found himself with the ball and fired an absolute bullet to the far corner for the first of his career. Pretty cool stuff from the kid, scoring a beauty on one of the world’s best goaltenders. 3-1 San Diego going into the half.

Side note, it was only a two-goal lead for San Diego, however with the way the game was going, it probably felt like 10 for the Bandits. Buffalo has proven that they are a second half team, so we shall see.

“We just need to keep putting shots on net and finding those lanes and making them count,” said Dunbar at the half.

“The message was to keep doing what we’re doing,” said John Tavares at halftime. “Both goalies and defenses are playing extraordinarily well, we just need to find a way to put the ball in the net.”

Couldn’t have said it better, Johnny. Both goalies were unbelievable in the first half. Vinc made 26 saves on 29 shots. Scigliano was even better, stopping 21 of 22.

To begin the third quarter, Air Byrne was clear for takeoff from Pechanga. His second of the game was a beauty and was set up by an amazing effort from Nick Weiss. Weiss was pinned to the boards by two defenders, fired a one-handed pass and Byrne went airborne for the goal. Buffalo presumably felt good about scoring 14 seconds into the third, but San Diego made sure to bring them back down to size. San Diego answered right back with two straight. The first was a vintage Mac O’Keefe elevator or low-to-high shot and the second was from Dane Dobbie on a fadeaway shot from deep. Instead of rolling over, Buffalo answered right back with a three-goal run. Byrne got his hat trick with a laser from the slot, Dhane Smith got his first as he blew past a defender, and Brad McCulley got his first on the power play with a gorgeous quick-stick shot. All of a sudden we were all tied up again. San Diego got the last laugh of the quarter as Staats got his second with a sick jumping dunk shot from behind the net. 6-5 Seals going into the fourth.

The third was a track meet, but the fourth was another nailbiter. Buffalo obviously needed to tie it up and do what they could to come out with a win. What better of a way than to pitch another shutout. Vinc was marvelous, and the only goal in the quarter was scored by Chris Cloutier. Clooch fired a missile from the slot, and we were all tied up with 7:10 to play.

The rest of the way, Scigliano and Vinc continued to be great and both defenses ramped up the physicality. Tied is how the fourth would finish. Why wouldn’t this game go to overtime? Thank you, lacrosse gods.

If you’ve made it this far, you know the Bandits win the game. But on your bingo card, who did you have scoring the winner?

Buffalo won the opening faceoff and immediately called a timeout to draw up a play. The Bandits came into the Seals zone and turned the ball over. San Diego came down and did the same thing. Steve Priolo picked up the loose ball and sprinted down. The Buffalo captain then wound up for a shot and bounced in the winner. Pure elation on his face, along with the rest of the Bandits. Not exactly the person most would think would score the winner, but he’s the captain for the reason. Your final from Pechanga, 7-6 Bandits. Whew.

Players of the game for Buffalo were Byrne (3+1), Smith (1+4) and Cloutier (1+2). Vinc was spectacular all game long, making 49 saves on 55 shots. That’s mind blowing considering the talent on the Seals’ offense. For San Diego, Staats (two goals), Dobbie (1+2) and Dunbar (1+1) led the way. Scigliano was equally great, just falling short in OT. Frank made 37 saves on 44 shots. Also sensational considering Buffalo’s firepower.

“It’s been the defense we’ve been playing all game long,” said Priolo after the game. “It really pays off in these fourth and overtimes. That’s what happens in these overtimes, it usually happens in transition.” Priolo added, “we’ve been having some trouble with west-coast teams, so I think it means a little bit more to us, especially after 2019 and what happened last year.” (those were Finals losses against Calgary and Colorado, both West teams)

Buffalo (11-3) continues to stay atop the East Conference. They have a huge game this Saturday night as they travel to Hamilton to take on the Toronto Rock (11-4). First versus second, with two rival clubs, what could go wrong? Opening draw in that one is at 7 p.m. For San Diego (10-3), they too still sit atop the West Conference. They stay home as Calgary (10-4) comes to town Friday night at 10 p.m. Another one versus two match up there. Is it game time yet?