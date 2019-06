NLL Protected Player Lists – 2019

NLL Announces Protected Player Lists Ahead of Expansion Draft

New York and Rochester to make selections on July 9th

PHILADELPHIA, June 25, 2018 – The National Lacrosse League has released the protected players list from each team in advance of the 2019 Expansion Draft on July 9th.

The Rochester Knighthawks hold the first overall selection in the 2019 Expansion Draft as a result of the Expansion Draft Coin Toss. The New York Riptide will select second in the Expansion Draft and first overall in the Entry Draft. Both the Knighthawks and Riptide will make alternating picks throughout 11 rounds (22 total selections) in which no current NLL team will be allowed to lose more than two players.

On July 9th, Devan Kaney will host representatives from New York and Rochester in studio for the Expansion Draft Selection Show, broadcast live across NLL social channels at 12pm ET.