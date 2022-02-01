NLL: Rock beat rival Rochester at FirstOntario Centre

For the first time since their week two matchup against Halifax, the Toronto Rock dressed both Tom Schreiber and Rob Hellyer in the same game. The results were immediate. The pair combined for 13 points in a 12-8 win over the Rochester Knighthawks.

Jumping out to an early 3-0 lead, the Rock were up 4-1 after the first quarter. It’s the first time this season Toronto has led after the first.

“It hasn’t been pretty,” said Schreiber at halftime. “We don’t want to end up in a situation where we shoot ourselves in the foot.”

All three early goals were scored on special teams as the teams combined for six penalties in the opening frame. Zach Manns scored four-on-three, Dan Craig netted his first of two on a delayed penalty, and Dan Dawson scored career goal 531 just 19 seconds into a Rock power play. Shawn Evans had the only marker for Rochester, scoring on a two-man advantage. They were playing shorthanded, without top scorer Holden Cattoni.

Evans would add another on the power play in the second. Schreiber then answered with a pair in the period – both shots from the outside around a screen. Toronto scored five times in the game on similar plays. Rookie Ryan Smith also had a pair of goals in the second, both from the air. First, he beat Nick Rose for a loose ball in the corner and dove from behind the net. Late in the quarter, he beat a defender and dove across the front of the crease to beat Rose, both pulling Rochester within one. The Knighthawks would get that close three times, tying the score once, but ultimately never led. Toronto was up 6-4 at halftime.

Curtis Knight extended his personal goal scoring streak to five games on a pair of outside shots early in the third to tie the game at six. It was a short lived lead as Schreiber scored twice in 28 seconds, the first alone on the crease, and the second rushing off the bench from the faceoff change. Dawson would add his second of the game, also on the crease, to give Toronto a 9-6 lead after three. Rochester managed just eight shots in the period.

Rose, who struggled in the previous game against Halifax, credited the defense for his bounce-back performance.

“I thought we had one of our better games of the season,” he said. Rose made 45 saves. “Credit our defense, giving up shots where I like to see them.”

Special teams returned in the fourth with Dawson completing his hat trick on the power play. His quick-stick shot through a pair of defenders was set up by a beautiful behind-the-back pass from Challen Rogers – one of his three assists. Hellyer was held goalless for the first time this season, though he thought he had one in the fourth. With the Rock breaking out in transition, Rogers found Hellyer on the crease. As he received the pass, Hellyer slipped. His shot went in and was initially called a goal, but after Mike Hasen challenged, replay showed Hellyer’s foot in the crease.

The Rock would get a quick answer from Craig, and an empty netter from Schreiber to seal a 12-8 victory. All told Schreiber scored six goals with Hellyer totaling seven assists.

Schreiber said anyone on the roster can have a big game, it was just his turn on this night.

“It’s the sort of group we don’t really care who has a big night. I was lucky enough it was me this time around.”

Toronto will travel to Philadelphia next weekend.

Rochester, having lost three straight, will head to Buffalo.