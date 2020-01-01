NLL: Roughnecks drop Seals with big road win

Friday night the Calgary Roughnecks (2-1) defeated the San Diego Seals (0-3) 16-11 in front of 4,088 fans at Pechanga Arena.

After a defensive first quarter which saw Calgary lead 2-1, the teams started to play offense by scoring eight goals combined in quarter two. With Calgary trailing 5-3 alternate captain Curtis Dickson would start a six-goal run that would go to the 11-minute mark of the third quarter. Dickson’s goal just didn’t start a comeback; it was his 400th career goal. Dickson would also add four assists on the night. He is the 14th player in league history to reach the milestone.

Calgary used two three-goal runs and a six-goal run to propel them to the victory, while the Seals could only mount a couple of two-goal runs.

Jesse King (5G/4A), who led Calgary’s offense with a game leading nine-point effort, recorded a career high five goals to go with the four assists. Other milestones on this night saw defender Tyler Burton also surpass 1000 career faceoff wins. Rookies Haiden Dickson and Travis Getz hit the score sheet. Dickson recorded four goals in his first action in the NLL and Travis Getz notched an assist.

Zack Greer (4G/3A) led the Seals’ offense. San Diego outshot Calgary 56-52 and went 5-8 on the power play while Calgary was 2-7. San Diego also put in two shorthanded goals.

Christian Del Bianco stopped 45 of 56 shots he faced for the win while Frank Scigiliano stopped 36 of 52 shots faced for the loss.