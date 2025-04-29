NLL: Rush Advance to Semi-Finals With 13-9 Win Over Swarm

The Saskatchewan Rush took a 13-9 win in their opening round playoff matchup against the Georgia Swarm. The Rush move on to a three-game series against the Halifax Thunderbirds next weekend, while the Swarm will pack up and start looking to next year.

Georgia’s Jacob Hickey opened the scoring just a minute into the contest on a fast break, with Brendan Bomberry adding to the lead a few minutes later. The Rush found their legs in the final five minutes of the quarter, however, scoring four times and taking a lead they would not relinquish the rest of the way.

Bomberry got his second of the night early in the second quarter, but Saskatchewan answered a minute and a half later and then added one more in the final minute to give them a three-goal buffer going into half time.

Georgia got right back into the game in the third quarter, scoring twice in the first 1:21 to get back to within one goal. The Rush got one back just 20 seconds later and the teams exchanged goals the rest of the way to stay at a two-goal spread.

In the final quarter, Saskatchewan picked up two quick power play goals to extend their lead. Georgia got one back quickly, but it took more than six minutes for the Swarm to get another. In the final minute and change, the Rush scored two empty-netters, Georgia got one back, and Jake Boudreau sealed the seal for the Rush by intercepting a pass and going in uncontested for a breakaway goal with just 5.7 seconds left.

Boudreau led the way for the Rush, scoring four times and adding an assist while Jordan MacIntosh (2 G, 2 A) and Lyle Thompson (1 G, 3 A) each had four points for the Swarm.

Frankie Scigliano earned the win, making 39 saves while Brett Dobson took the loss while stopping 47 shots.

The Rush now travel to Halifax to face the Thunderbirds on Saturday, May 3. The Thunderbirds won their first-ever home playoff game last weekend and beat the Rush 17-9 when they played in March. Game Two of the series will take place in Saskatoon on May 10, with Game 3, if necessary, played on May 11 in Saskatoon.