NLL: Rush Recover From Slow Start to Earn 17-13 Win Over Albany

The Albany FireWolves scored the first four goals of the game to build an early lead on Saturday, but the Saskatchewan Rush maintained their composure, got those goals back, and then cruised to a 17-13 win.

The Rush improve to 5-2 on the season, tied for second place in the NLL with the Philadelphia Wings. The FireWolves drop to 2-6, in last place.

The win marked the first start and first victory for Rush goalie Thomas Kiazyk, playing in place of regular netminder Frankie Scigliano, who didn’t dress for the game.

Albany exploded out of the gate, scoring four times in the first 5:06 of the contest, but Saskatchewan finally got on the board at the 4:48 mark on the power play, starting a flurry of goals from both sides in the final minutes of the first quarter. When the dust settled, the two teams were tied at 5-5.

The second quarter began with the FireWolves regaining the lead, then giving that goal back, retaking the lead again, and then giving up a three-goal run to put the Rush ahead. Albany would add one more in the dying seconds of the quarter to get back to within one.

Albany scored the first goal of the third quarter, once again tying the score, but Saskatchewan was able to retake the lead two minutes later on the power play. The FireWolves got another back, again tying the game, but then the Rush went on a three-goal run, finally extending their advantage enough that they didn’t give the lead up again. The Rush sealed the deal in the final quarter, outscoring the FireWolves 4-1 to seal the deal.

Robert Church had himself a night for the Rush, scoring five times and adding five assists for 10 points. Alex Simmons paced the Albany offence with two goals and five assists.

Kiazyk made 39 saves for the Rush to earn his first NLL win. At the other end, Doug Jamieson made 34 saves while surrendering 15 goals, while Andrew Kidd made four saves and gave up a single goal in 5:34 of playing time.

Both teams return to action on Saturday, Feb. 1. Albany travels to Buffalo to face the undefeated Bandits while the Rush visit San Diego to battle the 3-4 Seals.