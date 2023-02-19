NLL: Rush Set Tone Early, Take Down Seals 16-11

The Saskatchewan Rush did all the scoring in the first quarter, establishing a lead they would not relinquish as they defeated the San Diego Seals 16-11 Friday night. The win improves the Rush to 5-3 on the season, currently sitting in third place in the West Division. The Seals drop to 6-2, but retain first place in the division.

Matt Beers kicked off the scoring with a goal on transition, six minutes into the contest. Saskatchewan would not give up the lead the rest of the way and would add two more in the quarter to take a 3-0 lead.

Dane Dobbie began doing Dane Dobbie things in the second quarter. He picked up San Diego’s first of the night just seconds into the quarter, then added three more over the next 15 minutes. The Rush were able to score three of their own to hold the lead, but a late tally from Wes Berg got the Seals to within one.

The Rush got off to a quick start coming out of the locker room, adding three more goals in the first four minutes of the third quarter. An Austin Staats goal ended the run, but Saskatchewan was able to pad their lead, outscoring San Diego 5-3 in the frame. It was more of the same in the last quarter, with the teams trading goals, but the Rush extending their advantage, finishing the night with the 16-11 victory.

Mark Matthews led the Rush attack, scoring three goals and adding three assists while Dobbie finished the night with four goals and two assists for the Seals.

Saskatchewan returns home Saturday night to host the Vancouver Warriors. The Seals get a bye week, but then they will be playing a special home game in Snapdragon Stadium, home of the San Diego State Aztecs and the host of the 2023 World Lacrosse Championship this summer. This outdoor game will feature the Seals taking on the expansion Las Vegas Desert Dogs on the afternoon of March 4.