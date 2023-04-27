NLL: Rush Take Out Mammoth in OT

The Saskatchewan Rush blew a three-goal lead to the Colorado Mammoth in the final five minutes of regulation on Saturday night, but managed to win the game in overtime, 12-11. The result had no direct effect on the standings, with the Mammoth remaining in fourth place in the West Division, and the Rush staying in fifth place.

Saskatchewan never trailed in this game. They opened up the scoring on an unassisted Clark Walter goal five minutes into the first quarter and emerged from the opening period with that one-goal lead intact. After scoring two quick goals to open the second quarter, the Mammoth were able to trade goals the rest of the half, heading to the locker room down by two.

Colorado struck first coming out of half time, potting a powerplay goal just a minute-and-a-half in. But Saskatchewan answered with a three-goal run to extend their lead to three. The Mammoth were finally able to stop the run with two-and-a-half minutes left in the quarter, then both sides exchanged goals before the frame ended.

The two teams exchanged goals to start the fourth quarter, but in the final five minutes of regulation, Colorado’s Eli McLaughlan took over the game. McLaughlin scored three times—including his seventh of the night—to tie the game and force overtime. The game-tying goal came on transition after Mammoth goalie Dillon Ward absolutely robbed Mark Matthews at the other end of the floor.

Colorado’s comeback ended just 87 seconds into overtime, when Robert Church snapped a mid-range shot past Ward for the win.

McLaughlan’s seven goals and an assist led all scorers on the night while Matthews contributed a goal and six assists to the Rush attack. Ward made 37 saves in the loss while rookie goalie Laine Hruska, from Warman, SK, just up the road from Saskatoon, stopped 36 shots to earn his first NLL win.

Both teams wrap their regular seasons next Saturday on the road. The Rush travel to Las Vegas to face the Desert Dogs while the Mammoth visit the San Diego Seals in what could be preview of a playoff matchup between these two squads.