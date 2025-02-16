NLL: Rush Take See-Saw Battle Over Roughnecks 16-13

In a game with six lead-changes, the Saskatchewan Rush finished strong to defeat the Calgary Roughnecks by a 16-13 score. The win improves the Rush record to 7-2, solidly in second place in the NLL standings. The Roughnecks drop to 5-4, now tied with the Philadelphia Wings for fourth place.

Ryan Keenan opened the scoring for the Rush just 44 seconds into the game, followed a minute-and-a-half later by a Mark Messenger goal. Calgary responded 40 seconds after that when Tyler Pace sniped a power play marker. Saskatchewan got it back quickly, followed by a two-goal run by Calgary to tie the game, but the Rush got a power play goal of their own to take a one-goal lead through the first quarter.

The see-saw battle continued in the second quarter with the Rush drawing first blood followed by two goals from the Roughnecks to tie the game again, another by the Rush to retake the lead, and then three from Calgary to get a lead for themselves. The teams traded goals in the final minute of the half, but Calgary went to the locker room with the 9-7 advantage.

Saskatchewan once again picked up the first goal in the third quarter, to get to within one, followed quickly by another Calgary tally. The Rush were able to finish strong in the quarter, notching two goals in the final 2:09 to tie the game again, leaving the teams deadlocked at 10 goals each.

In the final quarter, the Rush scored first for the fourth straight period, with Calgary tying the score again a half minute later. Over the next five minutes, however, the Rush gained more momentum, going on a three-goal run to build up enough of a buffer to hold off a late Roughnecks push and hang on for the 16-13 win.

Three Rush players had seven-point nights: Ryan Keenan and Robert Church both scored three goals and added four assists, while Austin Shanks scored twice, with five assists. Curtis Dickson led the way for Calgary with a seven point night as well, on two goals and five assists.

Frankie Scigliano was back in net for the Rush after two games away from the team and made 33 saves while Gowah Abrams (30 saves) and Cam MacLeod (10 saves) split time between the pipes the Roughnecks.

Neither team gets to rest after their Friday night tilt. Saskatchewan is back home Saturday night to face the Rochester Knighthawks (4-6) while Calgary hosts the Las Vegas Devil Dogs (2-7).