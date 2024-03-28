NLL: San Diego punches their ticket to the playoffs in OT thriller  

It was an easy answer for the San Diego Seals going into their game Saturday night against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs: win and you’re in. However, just because it was an easy answer, doesn’t mean it was easy getting there.

After going down 5-1 in the first quarter, San Diego needed an answer and quick. Using a flurry of shots, going 4-5 on the power play, as well as stout play from Christopher Origlieri down the stretch, the San Diego Seals are playoff bound after beating Las Vegas, 10-9 in front of their home crowd at Pechanga Arena.

Like we said, the first quarter was not pretty for San Diego. On the other side, Las Vegas was flying high after fifteen minutes, but after 60, they were very much kicking themselves. Tre Leclaire was the lone goal scorer for the Seals in the first. Scorers for Las Vegas were Rob Hellyer twice, Zack Greer twice, and Casey Jackson (for like the millionth time in the last two games). 5-1 Dogs after one.

San Diego woke up in the second quarter, as they limited Las Vegas to only one goal in the frame, scored by Connor Kirst. Origlieri was spectacular, their defense was as stifling as they come, and three goals cut the lead to two going into the half. Goals were scored by Dane Dobbie and Jacob Dunbar twice. 6-4 Las Vegas at the break.

Both goaltenders had first halves that were commendable and were keeping their respective clubs in the game. On one side, Origlieri made 15 saves on 21 shots. His counterpart, Kells, saw a crazy 35 shots, stopping 31.

“He’s the reason we’re still in this game,” said Hellyer about Kells. “If he keeps playing like that, we’ll be pretty good here. If we can pick up our offense and Kellsy keeps playing like that, we’ll be alright.”

The third quarter was back-and-forth compared to the previous two where one team had the clear edge. The pace definitely quickened and the physicality ramped up. San Diego outscored Las Vegas 3-2 in the frame, and cut the deficit. Las Vegas goal scorers were Marshal King and Jack Hannah, while Wesley Berg, Austin Staats, and Leclaire lit the lamp for the Seals. The physicality and emotion boiled over in the final minute as Jesse Gamble and Adrian Sorichetti exchanged pleasantries and knuckle sandwiches. Cooler heads prevailed, and Las Vegas had a 8-7 lead after three.

San Diego wasted no time coming out and scoring the tying and go-ahead goals in the fourth quarter, which were scored by Berg and Dobbie respectively. Just about a minute after Dobbie, Dylan Watson tied the game back up. The remaining 6:29 was a defensible battle and both goaltenders deserve their flowers for not faltering. To overtime we go.

Talk about coming out hot, as overtime lasted a whopping 54 seconds. After a monster save by Origlieri, he let loose on an outlet pass. Leclaire corralled it, drove in, and sent the Seals to the playoffs. Your final from Pechanga, 10-9 San Diego.

Players of the game for San Diego were Leclaire (3+3), Berg (2+6), and Dunbar (2+2). We’re running out of adjectives for Origlieri, as once again, he was sparkling. He made 40 saves on 49 shots. You know, nevermind, I’ll invent one. If Tom Schreiber and others can have “Schreiberian” tendencies, then Origlieri and other goaltenders can have “Origlierian” tendencies. (Trademark pending)

For Las Vegas, Hellyer (2+2), Greer (2+2), and Hannah (1+3) led the way. Kells had a phenomenal game as well, especially considering the 64 shots he faced. He stopped 54 of those.

“I think we just didn’t start hot, but we battled back,” said Leclaire. “Our defense stood up for us and Chris put a nice ball up for me and I got the easy end of it. That felt like a playoff game for us, we have to stay level headed and stay prepared.”

San Diego (11-4) is playoff bound at the very least, with the one-seed very much still in play. They have a week off to rest up and celebrate before hosting Panther City Lacrosse Club (7-7) next Friday at 10pm. Las Vegas (4-10) is pretty much out of playoff contention, but could play spoiler moving forward. Their next game is at home Saturday night at 10pm against Vancouver (5-9).