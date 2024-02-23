NLL: Simmons, Kurtz propel Albany back into victory column

The NLL’s Saturday Showcase in Week 12 featured two teams that were in similar situations, but at opposite ends of the standings. Both the Colorado Mammoth and Albany FireWolves came in on two-game losing streaks, but one of these things was not like the other. Colorado saw themselves on the outside looking in if the playoffs started today, and Albany was right towards the top. Regardless of the standings and current state of both clubs, this would be a monster clash, as they met for the first time since Albany’s relocation from New England.

Albany prides themselves on their youth and “carefree” style of lacrosse. Don’t let their youth fool you, as their resiliency was arguably as evident as it’s ever been throughout the entirety of this game. With 12 points from Tye Kurtz and Alex Simmons, the FireWolves fended off a hip Mammoth team, en route to a 13-11 victory.

The two superstars that were just mentioned wasted little time making their presence felt. The first two goals of the game were scored by those youngsters, Simmons first, Kurtz after. Colorado wasted little time nodding the game back up with two of their own, one from Zed Williams and the other from Tyson Gibson. Ethan Walker and the FireWolves got the last laugh in the quarter, as he buried his first with eleven seconds left. 3-2 Albany after one.

This isn’t a typo, those two from Albany were at it again to begin the second, just the order was flipped; Kurtz first, Simmons next. The next three goals were on the power play, two from Colorado, nay, Eli McLaughlin, and the other from Walker, his second goal of the night. This time the Mammoth got the last goal of the quarter as Connor Kelly notched his first against his former club. 6-5 Albany going into the half.

We were treated to quite the goaltending matchup in this game, and in the first half, they did not disappoint. Doug Jamieson was otherworldly as he stopped 25 of 30. Dillon Ward darn near matched him, stopping 21 of 27.

“I think we just went back to the tape,” said Simmons at halftime. “We had to see where we were successful earlier in the year. We were able to look at that and get a couple on the board here tonight. We’ve had some lapses there in the first half, if we clean those up and keep swinging the ball like we have been we’ll be fine.”

There’s a reason why Colorado has a +5 goal differential in the third quarter this year and is second in the league in third quarter scoring. The Mammoth outscored Albany 3-2 in the third, and more importantly, tied a very close game up. Connor Robinson opened the scoring, but was quickly answered by Travis Longboat. McLaughlin and Williams rattled off two straight for Colorado to give them their first lead, but Simmons nodded it right back up with his third. 8-8 going into the fourth.

The fourth quarter was fast and furious. The first six goals of the frame were “every other” scoring, so the intensity was palpable. Hold on tight. Sam Firth started the party, but was answered by Kelly, his second. Simmons got his fourth, answered by Brett Craig with a beauty in transition. Kurtz got his hat trick, which was answered by Gibson, his second. Whew, now what? Those six goals were scored in just under nine minutes of game play. To answer the “now what” question, this would be where the goal of the game was scored, and one you’ll definitely see a replay of a time or two. Marshall Powless received a pass and was bounced around by a Mammoth defender. Powless kept one hand on his stick and scooped a one-handed shot that beat Ward. One, that was sick, two, it gave Albany the lead back, and three, it completely swung the momentum for good. Walker got his third, and that’d be it in this one. Your final from the Capital Region, 13-11 FireWolves.

Players of the game for Albany were Simmons (4+1), Kurtz (3+4), and Walker (3+2). Jamieson was a beauty all game, making 50 saves on 61 shots. For Colorado, McLaughlin (3+3), Kelly (2+3), and Williams (2+2) led the way. Ward did everything he could to keep the Mammoth in it, ultimately coming up short. He stopped 36 of 49.

“Like I said at half, we just had to keep playing our game,” said Simmons. “Our offense never quit, it was great to get this win. Swinging that ball, with the talent we have, letting them touch the ball, it was a no-brainer that we were going to come out firing.”

Albany (7-2) sits tied for first in the standings. They look to build on that momentum as they hit the road up the I-90 to take on Buffalo (5-4) this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Colorado (3-7) matched their worst start to a season since 2018-19. They look to right the ship as they go back home to take on New York (5-5) this Friday at 9 p.m.