NLL: Small’s OT winner lifts Bandits over Knighthawks

Buffalo and Rochester played a wild game on Friday night at Keybank Center with the Bandits prevailing 16-15 in overtime. Buffalo led 7-3 at half but Rochester led 11-9 after a strong third quarter. The fourth was back-and-fourth with Chris Cloutier potting the tying goal with eight seconds left to go, whipping a crazy sidearm shot through traffic. Corey Small won it 1:53 into the extra frame with a lightning fast quick stick.

Dhane Smith led the Bandits with four goals and seven assists. Cloutier had four goals and four assists and Josh Byrne a pair of goals and four assists. Newest Bandit Garrett Billings scored once, added two assists and was a +11 in the game. Matt Vinc made 50 saves.

Holden Cattoni (3G/7A) and Shawn Evans (4G/4A) led the attack for the Knighthawks.

ILWT photographer Laura Kupsey made her first visit to Banditland and loved every second of it. Check out her photo gallery below:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

More here.