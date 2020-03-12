NLL suspends play in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

The National Lacrosse League announced today that the 2020 season would be put on hold during the COVID-19 global pandemic. The NLL is not the only sports league to take preventative measures, joining the NBA, NHL and MLB as well as the NCAA. The Ivy League was among the first in the lacrosse world to act, cancelling the remainder of the spring sports season including men’s lacrosse.

The Arena Lacrosse League, an official partner of the NLL, is currently monitoring the situation in Ontario and will provide an update on Friday evening regarding its weekend games.

Below is the statement from the NLL:

“The National Lacrosse League has determined that it is in the best interests of our fans, our players, our coaches and our staff to temporarily suspend play until further notice due to concerns over COVID-19. We will continue to evaluate this situation and remain in constant communication with health, team, business and league officials across North America. Security and safety is our top priority and focus in these challenging and unprecedented times, and we will continue to provide updates on resumption and rescheduling of play as they are determined.”

Most teams have announced that current tickets will be honoured for rescheduled games, but it remains to be seen whether the league will play a shortened season or continue into June and July to play the full season. If that happens, the MSL and WLA seasons will be heavily impacted.