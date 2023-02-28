NLL: Swarm get long-awaited first win after huge games from Kew, Thompson

Georgia swarmed their way to their fist victory of the season as they upset the Albany FireWolves 20-4 in a game that was only close in the first quarter. The locker room must have been as loud as Gas South Arena, as Georgia recorded its first victory of the season.

For the Swarm, it was an offensive showing that was long past-due. However, it wasn’t an effort from all of the offensive guys. Instead, Lyle Thompson and Andrew Kew put on a show. Kew scored seven goals while Thompson had 12 points. And those 12 points were dazzling, as Thompson seems to continually find new ways to muscle the ball into the net.

The first quarter saw the most evenly-matched play, as Georgia ended up ahead of Albany 3-1. The next three quarters were an entirely different story. The crowd started buzzing at the end of quarter one. They seemed to know tonight was the night things would change.

The energy built into the second quarter where the Swarm continued its offensive showing, blanking Albany. Shayne Jackson scored all three of his goals this quarter. Lyle Thompson, Kew and Bryan Cole each added goals to make it a 6-0 run for the quarter. Fans held their collective breaths as Georgia went into halftime.

The third quarter had Lyle add three more goals. Kew added two, and Brendan Bomberry got into the action with a goal, as Georgia once again scored six times. Albany found the net twice, but Georgia’s stadium grew even louder as the fans anticipated their first win of the season.

The fourth quarter had Georgia fans on edge as Albany scored first. After that, it was all Georgia for the win. Kew had two more goals while Lyle Thompson added one. Also joining the offensive party were Zach Miller and Seth Oakes, who each added one.

The rematch will continue next weekend, as the teams face each other again, this time in Albany. They’ll face each other once more, in Week 20, as they fight for positioning at the bottom of the East Conference.