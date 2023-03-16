NLL: Vancouver steams past Desert Dogs, win season series

The Vancouver Warriors went wire to wire in Las Vegas to beat the Desert Dogs 14-5 this past weekend.

Ryan Martel had a career-high game, pouring in five goals and three assists for eight points, which earned him NLL Player of the Week honours.

Keegan Bal posted eight points, with two goals and six assists to add to his star-studded season. Bal, who ranks 8th this season among league leaders for goals has been nothing short of spectacular. The Coquitlam native is averaging nine points per game.

The Warriors played a complete game following their week off and have now strung two consecutive wins together.

Riley Loewen, Adam Charalambides and Bal continue to drive the Warriors late success. Loewen contributed with two goals and four assists as Charalambides added a goal and three assists.

The Warriors return home this Friday, March 17th when they host the San Diego Seals, celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at Rogers Arena as well as unveiling their long-awaited new mascot. If it’s not the Party Sasquatch, we riot. Face off is slated for 10 p.m. ET.

The Desert Dogs of Las Vegas will look to bounce back as they visit Fort Worth and face off against Panther City Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET.