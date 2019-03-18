NLL: Vancouver vaporizes New England

The Vancouver Warriors defeated the New England Black Wolves 12-9 in front of almost 6,000 people at Rogers Arena on Saturday night.

New England jumped out to an early 2-0 lead with goals by Joe Resetarits and Dereck Downs. The Warriors fought back with a goal by Tony Malcom and Mitch Jones before New England came howling back in the first. Quinn Powless and Reilly O’Connor each scored to put the Black Wolves up 4-2.

The second quarter saw a reversal as New England netted two to Vancouver’s four. Andrew Suitor put in behind the net dunk goal before Powless added his second of the night. Tyler Codron, James Rahe, Logan Schuss and Jones each added one.

The second half was all Vancouver. They outscored New England 4-2 with two goals from Mitch Jones. Jordan McBride and Keegan Bal each added one. New England had O’Connor and Stephan Leblanc each add one.

The fourth quarter had two goals from Jordan McBride while O’Connor’s hat trick goal was the Black Wolves only answer. Justin Salt scored into the empty net to finish the night.

Alex Buque made 33 saves for New England, while Eric Penney got the win with 37 saves.

New England had more shots than Vancouver as well as more faceoff wins. However, it came down to Vancouver’s ability to put the ball in the net, especially on the power plays. New England went 0-4 while Vancouver was 2-4.

New England will take on Philadelphia next weekend. The last time the two met was a back-to-back weekend with Philly winning in Philly and New England winning in New England. Vancouver’s next contest is against Colorado.