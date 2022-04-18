NLL: Warriors come up short against Roughnecks; will not make playoffs

British Columbia’s lone National Lacrosse League team, the Vancouver Warriors, hosted a western rival Saturday night at Rogers Arena; the Calgary Roughnecks. Both teams scored double digit numbers, however, the Roughnecks came out on top over the Warriors by a score of 15-13.

The win clinched the third playoff spot in the West for the Roughnecks, who also won the Alterna Cup after Halifax’s loss to Toronto earlier that night. The Roughnecks were the top Canadian team throughout the regular season, winning six of seven contests against other Canadian teams.

It also meant that the Warriors will fail to make the playoffs.

“I think a lot of guys were frustrated,” said Tyler Codron on a Sunday Twitter Space with Jake Elliott. “We’re in it all the time, we just struggle at finishing. The mood was a little down the way the season turned out but you can look at it and take some positives away from it and build on it for the following years to come.”

Vancouver lost to Calgary in multiple statistical categories in the game, including shots on goal, faceoff wins, loose balls, goals for and goals against. Calgary showed a well-rounded performance: controlling the faceoff possessions by winning 19 of 31 faceoffs, 55 to 44 in shots on goal, and outscoring Vancouver 15-13. Vancouver showed composure and ability to score on the powerplay tonight with a 75% success rate (3 for 4) compared to Calgary going two for five on their powerplay opportunities.

Both teams went back and forth, showing the ability to score. Calgary led by one after the first, the teams were tied at nine at half, and Calgary led by a single goal again after three quarters. Zach Currier’s transition goal midway through the fourth proved to be the game winner, putting Calgary up 14-12. Zach Herreweyers added an insurance marker while Vancouver was only able to muster one more.

“It’s tough to pinpoint one thing (as the reason for missing the playoffs),” said rookie Reid Bowering to Elliott. “As a very new group, after Covid and everything, and as a young franchise, we didn’t have so much experience… We’ll be a little more ready for when we’re in those situations next year.”

Vancouver was led in points by Keegan Bal, who had another sock trick with six goals and three assists. He now sits fifth in league scoring with 95 points. Kyle Killen had a hat trick.

Calgary was led by Jesse King’s four goals and two assists, Tyler Pace’s three goals and four assists and Curtis Dickson’s six assists.

Vancouver has one game left in their season, hosting the San Diego Seals on Saturday April 30th at Rogers Arena. San Diego has clinched a playoff spot but has also lost their last five games. Vancouver beat San Diego the last time they were at Rogers Arena 14-12.