NLL: FireWolves keep themselves in playoff contention; defeat Wings 11-5

In a game with huge playoff implications, the Philadelphia Wings and Albany FireWolves faced off at MVP Arena in an eastern conference clash on Saturday night. After trailing at halftime, the FireWolves came alive in the second half to take an 11-5 victory over the Wings.

The game’s opening quarter started with a bang as Matt Rambo danced towards the net sneaking the ball passed Albany’s Doug Jamieson to put Philadelphia on the board. A couple minutes later the Wings’ Corey Small capitalized on a Mike Byrne penalty to give Philadelphia a two-goal lead.

Joe Resetarits did his normal thing by rocketing a shot from distance to get Albany on the board. Philadelphia got on the board one more time to end the quarter 3-1.

To open up the second, Ryan Benesch scored on the powerplay to close the lead to one. Kyle Jackson tied the game up less than a minute later to push the lead back to two. Albany’s Andrew Kew scored in the 10th minute to close the Wings’ lead back to one and end the half 4-3.

In the second minute of the third quarter, Resetarits dove through the crease to help get the ball in the back of the net and tie the game. In the 12th minute, Adrian Sorichetti took a long-range transition pass from Tony Malcom to put Albany up by a goal. Jamieson held Philly scoreless, and the quarter ended 5-4 in favor of Albany.

In the fourth, the FireWolves unleashed an onslaught of goals, scoring six straight times. They didn’t go more than four minutes without a goal during the entire quarter. Resetarits scored twice more in the quarter, recording four goals in total during the game and his 100th point of the season.

In the last couple minutes of the game, tensions flared with a fight breaking out which sent Adam Bomberry and Mike Byrne to the penalty box along with Philadelphia’s Eric Shewell. Matt Rambo capitalized on the powerplay putting Philadelphia back on the board in the closing minute of the game. The game ended 11-5, to put the FireWolves right back in the playoff conversation.

The game was a duel of two of the best faceoff men in the National Lacrosse League as Joe Nardella and Trevor Baptiste battled it out. Baptiste won this time, taking 13/20 faceoffs.

Resetarits was yet again Albany’s first star of the night as his seven points on the night helped Albany cruise to victory. He has kept himself in MVP contention as his point production and overall impressive play has kept Albany right in the playoff hunt.

Doug Jamieson also had a really good game between the pipes, saving 39 of 44 shots faced and recording one assist.

Georgia currently occupies the fourth playoff spot in the East, with a record of 8-8. Albany and Philadelphia are right behind them, tied with 8-9 records. There is also a chance that a fifth Eastern team could make the playoffs as a crossover in the West.

Georgia has two games remaining, on the road at Panther City and at home to Philadelphia.

Albany will close out their regular season by hosting their in-state foe, the New York Riptide, on April 30th.