NLL: Warriors take down Western Division-leading Seals

On Friday March 25, 2022, the Vancouver Warriors hosted the San Diego Seals at Rogers Arena in downtown VanCity. The Warriors were determined to snap their four-game losing skid and get back in the win column. The Warriors’ offensive threats put up some big numbers on the score sheet and continued battling all game, defeating the Western Division-leading Seals 14-12 and earned the victory.

Alex Buque had the greater number of shots in the game out of both goalies and made 38 saves. He had great offensive help from his team who scored 14 goals on San Diego’s goaltender Frank Scigliano (33 saves). Buque held off a strong offensive San Diego team when he saved all shots faced on a five-minute major penalty in the final eight minutes in the final quarter.

The scoring leaders for Vancouver were Logan Schuss (2G/6A), Keegan Bal (2G/6A), Marty Dinsdale (2G/4A), Kyle Killen (4G) and Adam Charalambides with two goals. It was a milestone evening for Ladner native Logan Schuss, netting his 200th career NLL goal.

Vancouver’s performance led to all three stars going to Warrior players: 1st star Logan Schuss, 2nd star Adam Charalambides and 3rd star Reid Bowering, who led the entire game with 16 loose balls accompanied with one assist and four caused turnovers.

Dane Dobbie led the way for San Diego with four goals, four assists and 15 shots on Alex Buque.

Vancouver has a double header this April 1st weekend playing away on Friday night in Calgary and back at home on Saturday night vs. the Albany FireWolves at Rogers Arena.