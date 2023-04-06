NLL: Wings pull off another OT win over Knighthawks

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The game was summed up succinctly in a post-game interview with Mitch Jones.

“We’re in a dog fight. We’re in a fight for our playoff lives.”

Fortunately for the Philadelphia Wings, their 14-13 OT victory over the Rochester Knighthawks keeps them in playoff contention. Not only did they prevent Rochester from clinching a playoff spot, they kept themselves alive.

On fan appreciation night, it was also a night of family ties. Holden and Taite Cattoni played against each other for the second time in their career. Taite got the upper hand this time as he scored a hat trick, including the game tying goal, to the pair his older brother score. Additionally, Kiel Matisz’s son helped his with his press conference and tried to sign autographs afterward (cue the awwwwws).

This was the last regular season home game for the Wings-, who will close out their season on the road, and it was a total team effort. Ben McIntosh started the scoring for Philadelphia. Connor Fields answered back. Joe Resetarits found the back of the cage next. Holden Cattoni scored next. Connor Fields scored his second of the night before Isaiah Davis-Allen scored. Chad Tutton scored the last one of the quarter as the Wings went up 4-3.

Both teams scored four in the second, and Wells Fargo Center became quiet as both teams rolled into the half with the playoff stakes getting seemingly higher.

Mitch Jones came flying out in the third quarter and scored back to back goals, scoring both his 200th career goal and his 100th point of the season, the first time he has had a 100-point season. Thanks to Jones, the Wings appeared to be cruising to an easy victory in the 3rd quarter, outscoring the Knighthawks 3-1.

The Knighthawks came roaring back in the fourth. Quarter four saw the Knighthawks scored five goals in a row to take a 13-12 lead. Taite Cattoni tied it with 2:09 left to play, blasting a shot up the middle that looked eerily similar to many goals his older brother has scored in the past.

While Blaze Riorden was the overtime hero last time the Wings played the Knighthawks, this time it was Joe Resetarits who let one rip, stunning Rylan Hartley, as Philadelphia flew into victory formation 3:45 into the extra frame. Resetarits shot through traffic and caught Hartley off guard.

“He was relentless today,” said captain Kiel Matisz about Resetarits. “He was positive. He was coming at it downhill. Everything was downhill for him when he had the ball. He was a threat, and you could tell he had those other defenders on their heels.”

Mitch Jones spoke about the drive to playoffs and how the team has come together.

“Ever since I’ve been here, we’ve kind of been right on that line,” he said. “All the wins seem a little bigger. All the losses seem a little bigger.”

Jones, who had seven points, spent most of the night double and triple teamed. He still found a way to get the ball out of his stick and to the others and slowing things down.

“It’s a fine line. I know sometimes there is extra checking pressure. I know I have to be able to get the ball out of my stick before that comes.”

And on fan appreciation night, the fans were appreciative of Mitch Jones and what he has meant to this organization. His message to the fans?

“We appreciate them so much. We knew they were going to be out for us. True last two games have probably been our best crowd, and it really helped us. We’re very appreciative, and we’re hoping to bring another home game back here.”