NLL: Wings take control of East Division with win over Wolves

The New England Black Wolves’ winning streak was snapped at to two games as the Philadelphia Wings rallied a come-from behind 14-11 win on Sunday afternoon at Mohegan Sun Arena. The win put the Wings in control of the NLL’s East Division.

Coming out of the locker room scorching hot, the Wings jumped out to an early 5-0 lead with Matt Rambo recording a hat trick. This was an uncharacteristic start for the Black Wolves and goaltender Douglas Jamieson who has been one of the highlights of the Wolves’ defensive unit this season.

Colton Watkinson provided the spark the Black Wolves desperately needed to stop the bleeding in hopes to get the game back in hand as he got the Wolves on the board. Following another Wings’ goal from Josh Currier, the Black Wolves went on a run of their own.

Scoring five straight goals from a complete team effort with each goal coming from a different player, the Black Wolves saw the deficit completely erased. With the game seeing its first tie since the opening faceoff, Philadelphia pulled ahead once again as Brett Hickey beat Jamieson to put the Wings up 7-6.

After both teams traded goals till the game saw its second stalemate at nine all, Philadelphia went on yet another run scoring seven goals to New England’s two to edge this one out 14-11.

Philadelphia and New England have provided some of the most entertaining lacrosse the league has had to offer this season. With the two combining for 40 goals in just two matches -with one of them needing overtime, the two East Division powerhouses have met each other’s level of play every time they meet.

“We were good in moments, we just weren’t good enough,” said Black Wolves head coach Glenn Clark following the loss. “When you lose, you’re always looking internally but the opposition has something to do with it.”

The next time these two clubs meet will be on March 7th as the tied season series will see its final game played at Wells Fargo Center.

Before that, the Black Wolves face off against the struggling Rochester Knighthawks.