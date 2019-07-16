PHOTOS: Brampton Excelsiors @ Cobourg Kodiaks

Photos from the Brampton Excelsiors’ 9-3 win over the Cobourg Kodiaks at the Cobourg Community Centre on July 14, 2019. Rookie Clarke Petterson led the Excelsiors with a hat trick and two assists, while captain Mike Burke scored a pair of goals and had three assists. The win moved the Excels into sole possession of third place in the MSL, but after the Oakville Rock defeated Cobourg 14-9 on Monday, the Rock and Excelsiors are tied for third with the Kodiaks in fifth, four points behind for the last playoff spot.

