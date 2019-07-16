World Lax: CLA reveals 2019 WILC roster

Ottawa, ON—The Canadian Lacrosse Association (CLA) and the men’s indoor national team coaching staff are excited to reveal the final roster for the Canadian Men’s Indoor Lacrosse Team. This team will be defending their 2015 gold medal at the 2019 World Indoor Lacrosse Championship (WILC) in Langley, BC, from Sept. 19-28.
“Selecting the 23 man roster for Canada is always a challenge because of the depth of talent within our nation. We are very excited about the roster choices and feel that this group will represent our country well. The talent and character that will be on display during the WILC will make our country proud,” said Glenn Clark, head coach of the Canadian Men’s Indoor Lacrosse Team.
Canada is the undefeated champion of the World Indoor Lacrosse Championship. They first won gold in 2003, at the inaugural WILC. This year’s team, filled with National Lacrosse League players and Team Canada alumni, is ready to defend Canada’s championship title in Langley.
The coaching and support staff that will lead the 2019 Team Canada includes: Glenn Clark (head coach), Sean Ferris (team coordinator), Pat Coyle (assistant coach), Curt Malawsky (assistant coach), Mike Hasen (assistant coach), Mike McKay (scout) and Ted Cordingley (equipment manager).
“As always, selecting the team that will represent Canada at the world indoor lacrosse championships is a very difficult task. This year was no exception,” said Eddie Comeau, General Manager of the Canadian Men’s Box Lacrosse National Team.
“The coaching staff spent many hours reviewing the pool of candidates we believe we have found a very good mix of players that will help us compete against the top countries in the world this September in Langley. We look forward to seeing these players represent Canada at the World Indoor Lacrosse Championships.”
Come cheer on Team Canada this September as they compete for another gold medal on home soil! Please see below for the full list of players named to the final roster:
|Name
|Position
|NLL Team
|Summer Team
|Number
|Dillon Ward
|Goalie
|Colorado Mammoth
|Six Nations Chiefs – MSL
|45
|Christian Del Bianco
|Goalie
|Calgary Roughnecks
|Coquitlam Adanacs – WLA
|35
|Mike Poulin
|Goalie
|Georgia Swarm
|Peterborough Lakers – MSL
|30
|Dane Dobbie
|Offence
|Calgary Roughnecks
|Langley Thunder – WLA
|44
|Eli McLaughlin
|Offence
|Colorado Mammoth
|Burnaby Lakers – WLA
|51
|Shayne Jackson
|Offence
|Georgia Swarm
|Six Nations Chiefs – MSL
|32
|Mark Matthews
|Offence
|Saskatchewan Rush
|Peterborough Lakers – MSL
|42
|Dhane Smith
|Offence
|Buffalo Bandits
|Six Nations Chiefs – MSL
|92
|Robert Church
|Offence
|Saskatchewan Rush
|Burnaby Lakers – WLA
|91
|Ben McIntosh
|Offence
|Saskatchewan Rush
|Maple Ridge Burrards – WLA
|90
|Curtis Dickson
|Offence
|Calgary Roughnecks
|Maple Ridge Burrards – WLA
|17
|Steve Priolo
|Defence
|Buffalo Bandits
|Victoria Shamrocks – WLA
|23
|Kyle Rubisch
|Defence
|Saskatchewan Rush
|Brooklin LC – MSL
|8
|Jake Withers
|Defence
|Halifax Thunderbirds
|Peterborough Lakers – MSL
|10
|Challen Rogers
|Defence
|Toronto Rock
|Oakville Rock – MSL
|68
|Dan Coates
|Defence
|Colorado Mammoth
|Six Nations Chiefs – MSL
|37
|Matt Beers
|Defence
|Vancouver Warriors
|2
|Chris Corbeil
|Defence
|Saskatchewan Rush
|16
|Graeme Hossack
|Defence
|Halifax Thunderbirds
|Victoria Shamrocks – WLA
|4
|Robert Hope
|Defence
|Colorado Mammoth
|Peterborough Lakers – MSL
|18
|Jason Noble
|Defence
|Georgia Swarm
|Oakville Rock – MSL
|22
|Zach Currier
|Defence
|Calgary Roughnecks
|Peterborough Lakers – MSL
|77
|Bryan Cole
|Defence
|Georgia Swarm
|55