World Lax: CLA reveals 2019 WILC roster

Posted By on July 16, 2019

Ottawa, ON—The Canadian Lacrosse Association (CLA) and the men’s indoor national team coaching staff are excited to reveal the final roster for the Canadian Men’s Indoor Lacrosse Team. This team will be defending their 2015 gold medal at the 2019 World Indoor Lacrosse Championship (WILC) in Langley, BC, from Sept. 19-28.

“Selecting the 23 man roster for Canada is always a challenge because of the depth of talent within our nation. We are very excited about the roster choices and feel that this group will represent our country well. The talent and character that will be on display during the WILC will make our country proud,” said Glenn Clark, head coach of the Canadian Men’s Indoor Lacrosse Team.

Canada is the undefeated champion of the World Indoor Lacrosse Championship. They first won gold in 2003, at the inaugural WILC. This year’s team, filled with National Lacrosse League players and Team Canada alumni, is ready to defend Canada’s championship title in Langley.

The coaching and support staff that will lead the 2019 Team Canada includes: Glenn Clark (head coach), Sean Ferris (team coordinator)Pat Coyle (assistant coach), Curt Malawsky (assistant coach), Mike Hasen (assistant coach), Mike McKay (scout) and Ted Cordingley (equipment manager).

“As always, selecting the team that will represent Canada at the world indoor lacrosse championships is a very difficult task. This year was no exception,” said Eddie Comeau, General Manager of the Canadian Men’s Box Lacrosse National Team.

“The coaching staff spent many hours reviewing the pool of candidates we believe we have found a very good mix of players that will help us compete against the top countries in the world this September in Langley. We look forward to seeing these players represent Canada at the World Indoor Lacrosse Championships.”

Come cheer on Team Canada this September as they compete for another gold medal on home soil! Please see below for the full list of players named to the final roster:

Name Position NLL Team Summer Team Number
Dillon Ward Goalie Colorado Mammoth Six Nations Chiefs – MSL 45
Christian Del Bianco Goalie Calgary Roughnecks Coquitlam Adanacs – WLA 35
Mike Poulin Goalie Georgia Swarm Peterborough Lakers – MSL 30
Dane Dobbie Offence Calgary Roughnecks Langley Thunder – WLA 44
Eli McLaughlin Offence Colorado Mammoth Burnaby Lakers – WLA 51
Shayne Jackson Offence Georgia Swarm Six Nations Chiefs – MSL 32
Mark Matthews Offence Saskatchewan Rush Peterborough Lakers – MSL 42
Dhane Smith Offence  Buffalo Bandits Six Nations Chiefs – MSL 92
Robert Church Offence Saskatchewan Rush Burnaby Lakers – WLA 91
Ben McIntosh Offence Saskatchewan Rush Maple Ridge Burrards – WLA 90
Curtis Dickson Offence Calgary Roughnecks Maple Ridge Burrards – WLA 17
Steve Priolo Defence Buffalo Bandits Victoria Shamrocks – WLA 23
Kyle Rubisch Defence Saskatchewan Rush Brooklin LC – MSL 8
Jake Withers Defence Halifax Thunderbirds Peterborough Lakers – MSL 10
Challen Rogers Defence Toronto Rock Oakville Rock – MSL 68
Dan Coates Defence Colorado Mammoth Six Nations Chiefs – MSL 37
Matt Beers Defence Vancouver Warriors   2
Chris Corbeil Defence Saskatchewan Rush   16
Graeme Hossack Defence Halifax Thunderbirds Victoria Shamrocks – WLA 4
Robert Hope Defence Colorado Mammoth Peterborough Lakers – MSL 18
Jason Noble Defence Georgia Swarm Oakville Rock – MSL 22
Zach Currier Defence Calgary Roughnecks Peterborough Lakers – MSL 77
Bryan Cole Defence Georgia Swarm   55

