World Lax: CLA reveals 2019 WILC roster

Ottawa, ON—The Canadian Lacrosse Association (CLA) and the men’s indoor national team coaching staff are excited to reveal the final roster for the Canadian Men’s Indoor Lacrosse Team. This team will be defending their 2015 gold medal at the 2019 World Indoor Lacrosse Championship (WILC) in Langley, BC, from Sept. 19-28.

“Selecting the 23 man roster for Canada is always a challenge because of the depth of talent within our nation. We are very excited about the roster choices and feel that this group will represent our country well. The talent and character that will be on display during the WILC will make our country proud,” said Glenn Clark, head coach of the Canadian Men’s Indoor Lacrosse Team.

Canada is the undefeated champion of the World Indoor Lacrosse Championship. They first won gold in 2003, at the inaugural WILC. This year’s team, filled with National Lacrosse League players and Team Canada alumni, is ready to defend Canada’s championship title in Langley.

The coaching and support staff that will lead the 2019 Team Canada includes: Glenn Clark (head coach), Sean Ferris (team coordinator), Pat Coyle (assistant coach), Curt Malawsky (assistant coach), Mike Hasen (assistant coach), Mike McKay (scout) and Ted Cordingley (equipment manager).

“As always, selecting the team that will represent Canada at the world indoor lacrosse championships is a very difficult task. This year was no exception,” said Eddie Comeau, General Manager of the Canadian Men’s Box Lacrosse National Team.

“The coaching staff spent many hours reviewing the pool of candidates we believe we have found a very good mix of players that will help us compete against the top countries in the world this September in Langley. We look forward to seeing these players represent Canada at the World Indoor Lacrosse Championships.”

Come cheer on Team Canada this September as they compete for another gold medal on home soil! Please see below for the full list of players named to the final roster: