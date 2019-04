Photos from the Delaware Blue Hen’s 13-7 win over the Hofstra Pride on April 13, 2019.

Charlie Kitchen led the Blue Hens with four goals and five assists, while Tye Kurtz added four goals and Dean DiSimone had a hat trick and one assist. Matt DeLuca made 18 saves for the win.

Hofstra was led by a pair of goals from Ryan Tierney and Brian Herber’s 20 of 23 faceoff wins.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

More photos here.