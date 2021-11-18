PHOTOS: Rochester Knighthawks @ Philadelphia Wings, January 19, 2020

We’re dipping into the archives today to relive THAT game – you know the one. Sunday, January 19th, 2020 at Wells Fargo Center. The Philadelphia Wings and Rochester Knighthawks combined for 103 penalty minutes in a 12-4 Wings’ win. Things got a little nuts in the third period with several different scrums. We love lacrosse for the skill, but a little silliness isn’t always a bad thing. Click the link to read the game recap, and check out the never-before-seen photos below.

Game recap here: https://inlacrossewetrust.com/nll-fight-night-in-philly-leads-to-wings-win/

This slideshow requires JavaScript.