We dug back in our library of unpublished photos from this past spring and found this game from Franklin Field, where the St. Joseph’s Hawks defeated the Drexel Dragons 10-9 during the Philly 4 Lacrosse Classic. Each team finished that tournament 1-1, with St. Joe’s later falling to Penn, and Drexel beating Villanova. That tournament was held just before COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the rest of the NCAA season.

