We’re reaching back into the archives today with some never before seen photos, revisiting a game between the Vancouver Warriors and Philadelphia Wings from January 10, 2020. It was the Wings’ home opener and they took the game 18-10. Josh Currier led the Wings with four goals while Blaze Riorden, Kevin Crowley and Brett Hickey all scored three. Zach Higgins got the win in goal.

More photos here.