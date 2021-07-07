PLL: Carlson’s winner lifts Whipsnakes over Archers

The most anticipated game of PLL’s Week 4 featured the league leading Archers LC taking on the reigning champion Whipsnakes LC and this game definitely lived up to the hype. In a wonderfully offensive affair, it was Jay Carlson scoring on a turn-around jump shot with 0:32 seconds left that proved to be the game winner in a 15-14 Whipsnakes victory. The win moves the Whips to 4-1 and vaults them over the Archers into top spot.

The Archers jumped out to a 2-0 lead before Zed Williams tied it with a two-pointer at the 5:49 mark of quarter one. The flood gates opened up in the second quarter with a combined 12 goals between the two clubs. A late goal from Archers attackman Tre Leclaire (his first PLL goal), sent the game to halftime tied at 8-8.

The back-and-forth action continued into the third as both teams showcased a wealth of offensive talent. A spectacular leaping crease-dive goal by Connor Fields was swiftly answered by Brad Smith’s third long-range score of the quarter giving the Whips a slight 12-11 lead. Archers attackman Will Manny came out firing in the fourth with two quick goals, (literally two quick-stick scores), and in the process moved into 10th place in all-time points scored. After a Tom Schreiber goal put the Archers up by two, it was the Whipsnakes that were able to find a way to get it done scoring the last three goals of the game including Carlson’s winner.

The Whipsnakes received a big boost to their lineup when injured league MVP Zed Williams moved from questionable to active for the start of the game. Unfortunately, Matt Rambo was unable to go due to injury, but that opened the door for other players to contribute. Headlining that list was Brad Smith who scored four times and added an assist while Carlson was next up with three goals including the game winner.

Once again, the Archers offense showed why they are so hard to contain. Manny, Schreiber, Ament and Fields combined for 17 points including nine goals. Goaltender Adam Ghitelman made 15 saves while Stephen Kelly struggled in the faceoff circle against Joe Nardella capturing only 9 of 30 draws.

Next week in Minneapolis the Whipshakes (4-1) will take on the Redwoods (3-2) while the Archers (3-2) look to rebound against the Cannons (1-4).

NOTES:

If you happened to be watching the game on Sunday you may have noticed that early in the first quarter, John Haus fired an outside rocket that appeared to miss the net and go out of bounds. However, on closer review the ball actually struck defender Graeme Hossack right in the chest. Like a mythical hero made of granite, Hossack had absolutely no reaction to getting stung in the chest by a 100 mph lacrosse ball.