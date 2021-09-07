PLL: League championship about to get Chaotic, again

Chaos Lacrosse Club may need to change the club name after a semi-final showing that had them solidly tangling up Atlas LC in a 15-9 victory on Sunday in Philadelphia. With the win, Chaos advances to the championship game against the Whipsnakes on September 19th.

Leading Chaos was Josh Byrne with four goals and five total points. His last goal of the game was the highlight reel variety, as he swooped in with one leg up to score. It seemed like Atlas didn’t have the Byrne guide it needed to shut him down. Dhane Smith recorded a hat trick, and ended the game with six points including a beauty that included a roll, fake and powered in shot that was his best of the game.

Perhaps most surprising was the offensive prowess of C.J. Costabile. He sent a scorching 2-pointer and a one point goal to be the third highest scorer of his team. Fans from the Major League Lacrosse world are familiar with what C.J. can do on defense, and are used to his occasional goals—particularly in difficult situations.

Atlas took a more balanced offensive approach. Eric Law, Jeff Teat and Bryan Costabile all had three points. Teat scored a beautiful goal that hugged the corner and went in. Law rolled the crease in a textbook move that showed how strong his stick skills are.

Trevor Baptiste did all he could to support his team by winning more faceoffs than Max Adler. It just seemed that the real chaos was found in Atlas trying to create a plan against a strong defense. Between the pipes, Blaze Riorden’s 68% save percentage was all that was needed to get Chaos to advance.

Chaos head coach Andy Towers was fired up all game, pointed out that the team’s energy was high early in the game, and that energy stayed. At the half he encouraged his players: “You can’t lose your discipline one time. No transition, no extra-man for them, and we’re going to the championship. Do not get happy. Get dark. You guys got it. Weaponize your emotions.”