PLL: Solid win for Chrome over Redwoods

Tuesday night Chrome LC (2-0) defeated Redwoods LC (0-2) 12-11 in the sixth game of the Premier Lacrosse League Championship Series. This was a very spirited game, with a lot of action.

In the early going with the sun starting to set would seem to be an obstacle for both teams as the shadows would roll in from the bench side of the field for the first quarter.

It would be the Redwoods getting the game rolling as Sergio Perkovic finds an open seam and fires a shot to beat Galloway low to the far side. After both teams playing stellar defense for the next 10 minutes, it would be Ned Crotty for Chrome knotting the game as he would roll out from behind the net and claim his first of the night.

Kyle Harrison would give the Redwoods a 2-1 lead with 22.2 seconds left in the first quarter as he would roll from behind the net and fire a shot, low far side from goal line extended.

Jordan Wolf would get his first of the night and tie the game as he would come off the right wing and fire a jump shot high far side. Just 11 seconds later Eli Salama would pick up a loose ball off the faceoff, fake a pass and fire a 2-point goal to give chrome their first lead 4-2. Jesse King would capitalize on the man-up to increase the Chrome lead. Justin Guterding would keep it rolling with his first of the night for a four-goal run with eight minutes to go in the half.

Matt Kavanagh would stop the bleeding as he would find a seam and take a feed from Brendan Gleason to cut the Chrome lead in half. Ryder Garnsey would keep the Redwoods momentum going as he would get his first of the season as he was left all alone and find the back of the keep the net to reduce the lead to 6-4.

Reece Eddy would scoop and shoot his first of the night, and Justin Guterding would follow getting his second to double the lead. With just 39.9 seconds left Garrett Epple would pick up two minutes in penalties for two headshots to Matt Gaudet and Chrome would make the Redwoods pay as Jordan Wolf would get his second goal and Jordan MacIntosh would get another goal with two tenths of a second left in the half to give Chrome a 10-4 lead at the half. Chrome would score four times in 2:12 outscoring the Redwoods 9-2 in the second quarter. Epple was subsequently suspended one game for his conduct.

After a goal by Crotty, Myles Jones and Ryder Garnsey would get his second of the night but the Redwoods would still trail by five going into the final quarter.

Sergio Perkovic would fire a 2-point laser to bring the Redwoods within three as the momentum would slowly swing with the Redwoods, but Jesse King had other ideas on this night.

King would bury his second of the night in the back of the net to give Chrome a three-goal lead as the clock became another enemy of the Redwoods.

Perkovic would fire his second 2-point goal of the game with 10.8 seconds remaining to bring the Redwoods within a goal, but it was just too late.

It was a huge win for Chrome as they matched their win total from last season. They look to build on the momentum as they face the Archers Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

As for the Redwoods, this is not what they pictured. Since last season they have had a never-say-die attitude, and no doubt it has carried into this season.

They will need to quickly regroup as they face Chaos tonight at 11 p.m. ET. This is the game that was rescheduled from Monday’s storm.

Chrome was led by Ned Crotty, Justin Guterding, Jordan Wolf and Jesse King all with a pair of goals. Crotty also had a pair of assists. Chrome was 3-4 on the man-up.

Sergio Perkovic led the Redwoods with five points (3 G including two 2-pointers). Ryder Garnsey had two goals. Clarke Peterson added three assists.