Press Release: Knighthawks re-acquire Keogh

(February 4, 2019)… The Rochester Knighthawks bolstered the right side of their offense today by reacquiring star forward Stephen Keogh from the Colorado Mammoth. In return, Rochester sends a second-round pick in 2019 and a third-round selection in 2021 to the Mammoth.

“I am definitely excited. I get to play with guys like ‘Jammer’ (Cody Jamieson) and Joey ‘Rez’ (Resetarits), and young guys like Austin Shanks,” said Keogh. “I just want to do anything I can to help the team, if it’s scoring goals or setting some good picks.”

With Colorado this season, the 31-year-old posted three goals and three assists in four games. Keogh spent parts of three seasons in Denver after being traded to the Mammoth from the Knighthawks in February of 2017. With Colorado, he played in 29 games and collected 47 goals and 45 assists for 92 points. After today’s deal, Keogh returns to Rochester where he played parts of six seasons (2012-17). In 77 games in the Flower City, Keogh notched 120 goals and 123 assists.

“He is a gritty power forward, which is something we don’t really have on our team,” said Knighthawks assistant coach Mike Accursi. “He is good in the pick-and-roll game; he has a hard shot and likes to get in all those tough spots in the center of the floor and in the corners. He comes up with a lot of extra possessions. He is the type of player who we need to have in our lineup. It’s good to have him back in a Knighthawks uniform.”

After being selected with the second overall pick in the 2011 National Lacrosse League Entry Draft, Keogh helped Rochester win three straight Champion’s Cups (2012-14). In 2014, he was named the Knighthawks’ Offensive MVP after notching career highs in goals (33), assists (38) and points (71). In 2012, he earned a spot on the NLL All-Rookie Team and was named a co-winner of the team’s Community Service Award.

“The great thing is he has been here before,” said Knighthawks VP of Player Personnel Jody Gage. “He has brought us a lot of success, and we know each other very well. It’s great to have him back on board.”

“Stephen is a proven winner and adds experience and grit to our offense,” said Knighthawks Owner and General Manager Curt Styres. “We look forward to welcoming him back to the Knighthawks’ family.”

The Toronto, Ontario, native has a knack for winning championships. Besides the three NLL Cups he won in Rochester, Keogh captured two NCAA Division I national championships at Syracuse University (2008-09). With the Major Series Lacrosse Six Nations Chiefs, he has won three Mann Cups (2013-14 and 2016). In the Junior “A” loop, he led the Orangeville Northmen to a Minto Cup Championship in 2008.

“It’s awesome having someone come in who we are all comfortable with and knows us,” said Knighthawks alternate captain Cody Jamieson, who has played with Keogh with the Chiefs, Orange and Knighthawks. “I played a lot of years with him beside me. He is a winner.”

Recently, Keogh was named to the Knighthawks’ All-Time Team. He will now join Rochester during its historic 25th Anniversary season. The Knighthawks travel to play the New England Black Wolves on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 7:00 p.m.

“It’ll be good to be back in Rochester, especially because I am familiar with most of the team,” said Keogh. “A lot of my good friends are there. It will be a lot of fun.”